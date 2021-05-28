Postal Contractor Pleads Guilty To Stealing Gift Cards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Warrensburg man admitted that he stole cash and gift cards from the mail while working as a contractor for the U.S. Postal Service. Twenty-seven-year-old Tyrone Read Jr. pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to conspiracy to possess stolen mail. Read was a driver for a company that delivered mail to and from post offices in Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Odessa and Concordia. He admitted he stole $1,820 in cash and gift cards from 30 customers between December 2019 and May 2020. He gave the cash and gift cards to his girlfriend, 35-year-old Kerry Swisher, of Warrensburg, who used them for personal expenses. She has pleaded guilty to possession of stolen mail.