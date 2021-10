During their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 14, the Planning Commission elected Charlie Arciniega as their new Vice Chairman, a position previously held by Charlotte Louis who passed away recently. Arciniega's term as Vice Chair will run through September 2024. The commission is lead by Chairwoman Deanna Diehl; other board members include Scott Nelson, Myles Getto, Shane Yates, and Zack Bunyard. The board meets on the second Wednesday of each month, at 7 p.m. in the County Commission Chambers.

