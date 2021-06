If a $2.4 billion income tax cut from Republicans on the Legislature’s budget committee becomes law, three out of four of Wisconsin’s households will see less than $7 a week on average in additional cash. The bulk of the benefits from the tax cut proposal will go to the wealthiest one-quarter of the state — […] The post Tax cut’s savings go to Wisconsin’s wealthiest 25% <h3 class='secondary-title'>Majority of state households would see less than $7 a week on average from $2.4 billion that GOP carved out of state budget</h3> appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.