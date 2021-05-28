Florida’s teacher bonuses raise questions

Gov. Ron DeSantis toured the state this week to make clear his intent to approve more than $200 million as bonuses for certain public school employees. The idea, which he floated earlier in the spring, is meant as a thank you for the hard work of a stressful year. But questions have begun emerging about whether the effort will have its intended effect. Read on for that story and more Florida education news. • Note: There won’t be a news roundup on Monday. Enjoy Memorial Day.