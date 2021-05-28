Cancel
EU clears last hurdle for $900 billion joint borrowing and spending spree

The aid will be extended in priority to the countries most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Italy and Spain.

EconomyInternational Business Times

EU Chief Signs Off On Spain, Portugal Recovery Plans

Spain and Portugal became the first EU countries to win Brussels' approval Wednesday for their recovery plans seeking funding from the bloc's multi-billion-euro coronavirus rescue fund. "The European Commission has decided to give its green light to Spain's recovery and resilience plan," commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in...
Economymacaubusiness.com

EU chief to launch recovery fund in Lisbon, Madrid

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen visits Lisbon and Madrid Wednesday where she will begin approving recovery plans submitted by nations seeking funding from the bloc’s coronavirus recovery fund. “This is a historic achievement,” von der Leyen told the European Parliament last week in announcing the imminent activation of...
Trafficrailwaypro.com

New state aid approved for Italy’s rail sector

The European Commission has approved a EUR 150 million Italian scheme to support both the rail freight sector and the rail commercial passenger sector in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. The measure enables the reduction of the charges paid by rail freight and commercial passenger operators to access rail...
Worldwtvbam.com

EU urges Britain and United States to clarify dollar Libor demise

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union on Wednesday called on Britain and the United States to limit litigation by agreeing how to price legacy contracts after the tarnished Libor interest rate is scrapped. After banks were fined billions of dollars for trying to rig the London Interbank Offered Rate or...
U.S. PoliticsColumbus Dispatch

European Union agrees to lift travel restrictions on American tourists

BRUSSELS — The European Union is recommending that member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States. EU members agreed Wednesday to add the United States to the list of countries from which restrictions on non-essential travel should be lifted. The move was adopted during a meeting in Brussels of permanent representatives to the 27-nation bloc.
EconomyJalopnik

GM To Bump EV Spending Up To $35 Billion

The whole car world is trying to make up for lost time on EVs. That and more in The Morning Shift for June 16, 2021. 1st Gear: That’s A 75 Percent Bump From GM’s Initial Announced EV Investment. GM “pursues EV leadership” as Reuters puts it in an exclusive report....
EconomyWNCY

LSE calls on EU not to be protectionist over euro clearing

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union should allow its banks to continue clearing euro derivatives in London and avoid being “protectionist” in financial markets, London Stock Exchange Chief Executive David Schwimmer said on Tuesday. Britain’s full departure from the EU has largely severed the City of London’s ties with the...
Economykitco.com

EU excludes major banks from bond sales

AMSTERDAM, June 15 (Reuters) - The European Union has excluded some of the biggest investment banks with past involvement in breaches of antitrust rules from syndicated debt sales backing its up to 800 billion euro ($969 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund, the EU executive said on Tuesday. "The Commission will be...
EconomyPosted by
9&10 News

Britain Reaches First Free Trade Deal Since Leaving E.U.

Britain has made its first free trade agreement since leaving the European Union. The deal with Australia was announced on Monday. Britain and Australia’s leaders reached the agreement during negotiations in London. They say they will make a formal announcement on Tuesday and release more information then.
Economywinespectator.com

SND: U.S. and E.U. Suspend Tariffs in Aerospace Dispute for 5 Years

The U.S. and European Union have reportedly agreed to suspend tariffs related to their long-term dispute over aircraft subsidies for five years. Earlier this year, the two parties had paused the tariffs for four months, but that window was soon set to expire, adding renewed urgency to the situation for companies across multiple industries, including wine and spirits.
Public HealthKenosha News.com

EU raises €20 billion in 10-year bond to fund virus recovery

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission said on Tuesday it has raised €20 billion ($24.2 billion) through a 10-year bond as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc's recovery from the coronavirus crisis. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the inaugural transaction of the NextGeneration EU...
Economyboxden.com

Russia ranks third among top exporters to the EU — Eurostat

Russia ranks third among top exporters to the EU — Eurostat. Russian commodity export to EU member-states amounted to 42.5 bln euro in January - April 2021 and put Russia to the third position in the list of top exporters to the European Union, Eurostat statistical agency reports on Tuesday.
Industryagri-pulse.com

Glyphosate clears hurdle in EU registration process

Glyphosate is a step closer to getting approved for continued use in the European Union after a positive review by a group of regulators assigned to study the herbicide's safety. In a draft report by the Assessment Group on Glyphosate, regulators from France, Hungary, the Netherlands, and Sweden said glyphosate...
EconomyJournal Record

Airbus-Boeing deal eases US-EU tensions but conflicts remain

The deal the United States and the European Union reached Tuesday to end their long-running rift over subsidies to Boeing and Airbus will suspend billions in punitive tariffs. It will ease trans-Atlantic tensions. And it will let the two sides focus on a common economic threat: China.
Industryoffshore-energy.biz

EU okays PSA Breakbulk-Coil Terminal deal

The European Commission has approved the acquisition of joint control over Belgium-based PSA Breakbulk NV and Coil Terminal NV by Singapore’s PSA International and Austria’s Felbermayr Holding. “The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given its limited impact on the market,” the EC said in...
Economyunherd.com

Is the EU about to crumble?

Almost five years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, the bloc faces an existential question: which, if any, of the remaining 27 countries will be next?. European cohesion is threatened by a range of serious issues; some internal, some external. Mass migration and the challenge it poses to integration remains the most daunting challenge. Last year may have seen a lull in migrant crossings as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but they are ramping back up, largely from Libya. (Indeed, it is surely only a matter of time before politicians fall prey to their usual smoke and mirrors rhetoric about the “benefits” of mass migration in the context of an ageing population, without much credence given to concerns for cultural integration or assimilation.)