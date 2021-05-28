Cancel
Hibbett Sports reports record profit, gives upbeat guidance

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
Hibbett Sports Inc. stock jumped 6.5% in Friday premarket trading after the athletic retailer reported a record profit in the fiscal first quarter and expanded its share buyback program. Net income totaled $84.8 million, or $5.00 per share, after a loss $15.3 million, or 92 cents per share, last year. Sales of $506.9 million were up from $269.8 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.56 and sales of $404.0 million. Comparable sales soared 87.3% versus fiscal 2021, ahead of the FactSet consensus for 50.4% growth. Comparable sales were up 51.4% compared with fiscal 2020. E-commerce...

