To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. Without a doubt, 2021 is going to be the great year of 5G, in which this technology is consolidated among the end user of a multitude of devices. Since we are witnessing a consolidation of this technology that is not only reflected in the new rates and coverage of this technology in the networks, but also in the access to compatible devices. And that’s something that this phone is the best example of, the new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, which becomes the cheapest brand phone. A terminal that shows that having a 5G phone no longer has to be synonymous with a large outlay of money.