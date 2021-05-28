Cancel
Environment

Strong to severe storms possible Friday | AFTER GMS

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong to severe storms are possible in the Triad tonight. Then, a big cooldown for Memorial Day weekend.

Wichita Falls, TX

Strong to severe storms are expected Saturday evening/night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday evening, we are anticipating storms. Strong storms look to move into the area once the sun goes down. These storms look to stay sub-severe. The biggest threat will be strong winds. Potential flooding will be possible over the next few days. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday morning. Saturday, a line of storms is expected to move through the area. These storms could produce some hail, pocket change size, and strong winds up to 70 mph. The high on Saturday will be 94 with partly cloudy skies. The storms will move in at night. Rain chances will continue for the next 7-days.
Environment

Latest updated blog – Strong to severe t-storms possible Friday – Nick

Good early Friday morning, everyone. Even with some scattered t-storms in our northern counties Thursday morning and a few isolated t-storms near the Kansas/Oklahoma line in the afternoon, it was another hot and humid day across the area. After we saw highs push back near 90° on Wednesday, we went from a very mild start in the middle 70s to the middle 90s across the area for our Thursday afternoon. If you include the dew points back around 70°, it felt like the lower triple digits in spots during the afternoon.
Environment
Daily Herald

Up to six inches of rain expected throughout weekend

Up to six inches of rain is expected throughout much of the suburbs over the weekend, which could lead to flash flooding in some areas, National Weather Service forecasters warn. A flash flood watch has been issued through Saturday morning for all or parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will...