Strong to severe storms possible Friday | AFTER GMS

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday evening, we are anticipating storms. Strong storms look to move into the area once the sun goes down. These storms look to stay sub-severe. The biggest threat will be strong winds. Potential flooding will be possible over the next few days. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday morning. Saturday, a line of storms is expected to move through the area. These storms could produce some hail, pocket change size, and strong winds up to 70 mph. The high on Saturday will be 94 with partly cloudy skies. The storms will move in at night. Rain chances will continue for the next 7-days.