Red Cross assisting tenants displaced by apartment fire in Buffalo
The Red Cross is assisting the tenants of an apartment building in Buffalo's Bryant neighborhood, after an overnight fire.
Firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire just after 1 a.m. Friday morning. They say it broke out on the eighth floor of a high-rise building on Summer Street.
We're told ten people were evacuated. Officials also say this did about half a million dollars in damage.
There was no word of any injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.