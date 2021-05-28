Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Red Cross assisting tenants displaced by apartment fire in Buffalo

Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hG3pb_0aETIqnq00

The Red Cross is assisting the tenants of an apartment building in Buffalo's Bryant neighborhood, after an overnight fire.

Firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire just after 1 a.m. Friday morning. They say it broke out on the eighth floor of a high-rise building on Summer Street.

We're told ten people were evacuated. Officials also say this did about half a million dollars in damage.

There was no word of any injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#High Rise Building#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Red Cross
Related