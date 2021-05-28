Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL insider predicts where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2021

By Matt Johnson
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFRqT_0aETIpv700

NFL rumors are swirling around Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, especially after the reigning NFL MVP was critical of the franchise in a recent interview. But as rival clubs try to come up with a way to land the future Hall of Famers, Rodgers’ future in Green Bay remains uncertain.

The Packers want their 37-year-old quarterback to return for the 2021 season, with general manager Brian Gutekunst and team president Mark Murphy both stating their desire for his return. But Rodgers’ issues are largely tied to those men and a distrust in a front office that has seemingly devalued the face of its franchise.

Rodgers, who asked for a trade this spring , is skipping voluntary camp for the first time. While it’s not a major cause for concern, there’s an increased likelihood he doesn’t show up for mandatory minicamp and he could stay away for the summer to create leverage.

Related: NFL general manager reveals potential cost of Aaron Rodgers trade

The possibility of holding out of training camp and the preseason has led many to believe Rodgers isn’t returning, but taking such drastic action would also be costly.

  • Mandatory minicamp (June 15-17) : Green Bay Packers can fine Rodgers $95,877 for missing the three-day session.
  • Green Bay Packers training camp (July): There is a $50,000 mandatory fine for each day missed and it can’t be rescinded.
  • Sitting out 2021 NFL preseason: Aaron Rodgers will be fined the equivalent of a game check ($816,000) for each game skipped

For weeks, many reporters have hinted that a return is unlikely. Instead, a majority of NFL insiders and league executives have suggested Rodgers either retires or Green Bay caves by trading him. But the consensus seems to be shifting.

Rodgers’ close friends and former teammates hinted that a return was possible, if Green Bay offered a contract extension and made promises to be more aggressive. More recently, a Packers’ beat writer weighed in on the quarterback’s future , suggesting he would more than likely take the field in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ddIG_0aETIpv700
Also Read:
Green Bay Packers schedule and 2021 season predictions

Now, a top NFL insider is making a surprising prediction for how things play out between Rodgers and the Packers.

What team will Aaron Rodgers play for in 2021?

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, one of the first to report Rodgers’ issues with Green Bay were tied to Gutekunst and not Jordan Love , believes a resolution is possible. While one of the league’s best reporters thinks it will take time, Robinson predicts that Green Bay eventually signs Rodgers to a contract extension.

Read More: NFL insider details path for Aaron Rodgers return to Green Bay Packers

Ultimately, a long-term deal might be the biggest thing Rodgers wanted. After winning his third NFL MVP award, he approached Green Bay’s front office about a long-term deal. The current terms of his contract give the Packers flexibility to move on from him next offseason, making Love the starter, something he wants to change.

  • Aaron Rodgers contract: Green Bay would create $22.65 million in cap room by trading Rodgers in 2022

Green Bay initially turned down his request for a contract extension, instead offering a restructured contract that would only guarantee he remains through the 2021 season. As a result, after long holding a desire to finish his career in Green Bay, Rodgers wanted out.

Also Read:
Green Bay Packers ‘believe’ Aaron Rodgers return possible

The two sides have since discussed a new contract, but there’s a lot of work to be done. Rodgers doesn’t have confidence in Gutekunst or Murphy, believing Green Bay’s general manager is wasting a Super Bowl window and the quarterback believes the franchise doesn’t place enough value on its players.

Stepping away from the NFL would do irreversible damage to Rodgers’ legacy. Likewise, an ugly divorce with arguably the best player in franchise history would sour how players and coaches view the Packers. Ultimately, given everything at stake for both sides, a resolution is possible.

More must-reads:

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Insiders#Mlb Playoffs#American Football#Hall Of Famers#The New Orleans Saints#Yahoo Sports#Philadelphia Eagles Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLAOL Corp

Meant to Be! Shailene Woodley 'Immediately' Moved in With Aaron Rodgers

She believes in soulmates! Shailene Woodley may not have planned to fall in love during a pandemic, but she found her perfect match in fiancé Aaron Rodgers. “Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” the Big Little Lies actress, 29, told Shape magazine in an interview published Monday, June 7. “We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early.”
NFLNBC Sports

Will Aaron Rodgers show up for mandatory minicamp?

All eyes are on the Packers, as their annual mandatory minicamp approaches. The prevailing question is whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will, or won’t, be there. As recently mentioned, showing up for mandatory minicamp doesn’t guarantee he’ll be present for training camp. But showing up would go a long way toward quieting things down in advance of the much more pressing question that will be answered late next month.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Aaron Rodgers is Playing Chicken With His Legacy

Whether Aaron Rodgers cares about his NFL legacy or not isn't for me to say. At minimum, he seems to enjoy the spotlight football has created for him and, likewise, seems to relish the power he's currently wielding over the only NFL team he's played for, the Green Bay Packers.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Begins Holdout

As expected, Aaron Rodgers did not report for the start of Packers’ minicamp on Tuesday. He’s now officially holding out as the saga continues between him and the Brian Gutekunst-led front office. Rodgers has already passed on $500K of bonuses by missing the team’s voluntary work. Now, he could potentially...
NFLsportsmockery.com

Aaron Rodgers “Solid” On Never Playing For Packers Again

OTAs are getting ready to conclude this month and Aaron Rodgers remains MIA. That might not seem like a big deal for the Green Bay Packers. OTAs are voluntary after all, right? Except Rodgers, in his entire career dating back to 2005, has never missed them. That should send a clear signal about how serious the situation between the Hall of Fame QB and the organization has become.
NFLPosted by
12up

Packers insider thinks Aaron Rodgers is done with Green Bay

The latest update from Green Bay is sure to give Packers fans plenty of anxiety, especially if they're holding out hope that Aaron Rodgers will return to the field for Week 1. If you ask ESPN's Rob Demovsky, that won't happen. Indeed, Demovsky has doubled down on his previous take...
NFLava360.com

Skip & Shannon react to Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers' trash talk over "The Match" | NFL | UNDISPUTED

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson are set to play in this July's installment of 'The Match' against Green Bay Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers & Bryson DeChambeau. Brady is already talking trash, tweeting out several memes including one of Bryson walking behind Brooks Koepka that pokes fun at the Packers kicking a field goal down 7 versus the Bucs in the NFC Championship game. Rodgers responded with an edited scene from Star Wars that had cutouts of his and Bryson’s faces over Luke Skywalker and Han Solo and Phil and Brady over bad guys Jabba The Hutt and Boba Fett. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about 'The Match.'
NFLlastwordonsports.com

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Britt Reid, Ryan Fitzpatrick

The Aaron Rodgers saga might just be the biggest story in what has been a wild offseason. The reigning MVP want out of Green Bay and will reportedly consider retirement if the team does not trade him. The Packers have shown no indication of wanting to move on from their superstar passer, and now the two sides are stuck in a stare down.
NFLThe Ringer

Aaron Rodgers, Julio Jones, and the Limitations of an NFL Trade Demand

Late spring into early summer is a sleepy period on the NFL calendar. Not much is happening. Most players are at OTAs and minicamps are coming up, but those are teaching periods without heavy competition. The draft is over. Free-agent signings are coming in at a trickle. Any major player news seems disproportionately significant by contrast, and it’s tempting to let the imagination run wild in order to fill the void. Strange questions start to seem like they’re worth asking.
NFL247Sports

Aaron Rodgers: What the Packers are expecting in potential trade

The future of Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers is unknown heading into next week's mandatory minicamp, the first chance the franchise will have to see where they stand in current contract deliberations. Rodgers missed voluntary OTAs while vacationing in Hawaii and has said on the record. According to...
NFLchatsports.com

Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Some in NFL Think Packers QB 'Is Being a Little Dramatic'

Opinion around the NFL is reportedly split in the impasse between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, with some feeling the quarterback is being "a little dramatic" while others feel the organizational philosophy deserves revisiting. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN spoke about the situation Sunday on SportsCenter:. "It's definitely legit,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unique Aaron Rodgers Trade Idea

There are a lot of trade ideas being floated around for Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers to the Denver Broncos…Aaron Rodgers to the Las Vegas Raiders…Aaron Rodgers to the Washington Football Team. Everyone seems to have a suggestion for what the Packers should do with their disgruntled superstar quarterback. Peter King...
NFLlatestnewspost.com

NFL insider notes: Aaron Rodgers content with sitting out for now, big things on horizon for Rams’ duo

Aaron Rodgers is not in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers was never going to be in Green Bay this week. I thought that was pretty clear. The idea that “mandatory” minicamp was going to have any bearing on this stalemate between all-time great quarterback and iconic franchise was always laughable. Honestly, I am a bit flabbergasted that Rodgers’s attendance was somehow a thing. Like, that there were people who had paid any attention to this showdown at all who thought that maybe he was going interrupt his life to show up for some quasi-practices?
NFLCBS Sports

Remembering NFL's 1997 Coach of the Year Jim Fassel plus Aaron Rodgers is a no-show at Packers' minicamp

Hello best friends! Most people aren't aware of it, but today is National Best Friends Day and everyone who reads this newsletter is my best friend. Speaking of the holiday, someone might want to tell Aaron Rodgers and the Packers that today is National Best Friends Day, because they aren't acting like best friends right now. Rodgers was a no-show at the first day of Green Bay's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and of course, we'll be covering that in-depth below.