We are pleased to confirm the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized an extension of the shelf life for the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from 3 months to 4.5 months. The decision is based on data from ongoing stability assessment studies, which have demonstrated that the vaccine is stable at 4.5 months when refrigerated at temperatures of 36 "" 46 degrees Fahrenheit (2 "" 8 degrees Celsius). Vaccine providers should visit www.vaxcheck.jnj to confirm the latest expiration dates of our vaccine, including those currently available for administration throughout the U.S.