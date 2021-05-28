Cancel
Kentucky State

Officer-Involved Shooting in Mount Sterling

SCDNReports
Mt. Sterling, KY. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) has been requested by Mount Sterling Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 2:30 am EST on May 27 in Montgomery County.

  • A male suspect sped away from a Mount Sterling Police Officer after he had been stopped for a traffic violation.
  • James Bussell, 45 years of age from Owingsville, KY, the operator of the vehicle made a U-turn and attempted to run over the officer.
  • The officer then discharged his duty weapon toward Bussell, who was not struck.
  • Bussell made another U-turn and tried to run the officer over again.
  • After the second attempt, the vehicle became stuck and  Bussell fled on foot in an unknown direction.

If you have any information about James Bussell’s location, call Kentucky State Police at 606-784-4127or Mount Sterling Police Department at 859-498-8899.

No officers or members of the community were injured during this incident.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation.

To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered.  Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.

Portsmouth, OH
Welcome to SCDN. We're an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

