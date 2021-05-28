Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Working from home should continue beyond 21 June to stop spread of Indian variant, Government adviser says

By Ruchira Sharma
inews.co.uk
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople should continue to work from home beyond 21 June in order to curb the spread of the Indian variant, a Government advisor has warned. Professor Andrew Hayward, from University College London and a member of New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said even if people have had one dose of the vaccine, they could end up in hospital, regardless of their age.

inews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Working From Home#University College London#Nervtag#Bbc Radio 4#Nhs#The House Of Commons#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

UK can’t ‘scamper down rabbit hole’ every time Covid variant emerges, says government adviser

The latest coronavirus data looks “encouraging”, a government adviser has said – as debate continues to rage over whether Boris Johnson should lift England’s last lockdown curbs on 21 June.Sir John Bell, one of the government’s vaccine taskforce advisers, suggested the recent rise in Indian Covid-19 variant cases was not worrying enough to force a delay now.“If we scamper down a rabbit hole every time we see a new variant we are going to spend a long time huddled away,” the Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford said on Wednesday.Sir John told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that current figures “don’t...
Public HealthTelegraph

Work from home guidance could stay beyond June 21

Guidance to work from home may stay beyond June 21, a Cabinet minister suggested as he warned the public to avoid "unnecessary" trips to the office. Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, said delaying the return of staff to the workplace and retaining face masks were options that were "clearly available" to the Government to curb the spread of Covid amid concern about rising infections.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: UK's data encouraging, says government adviser

The UK's latest coronavirus data looks encouraging, a government adviser has said, amid a debate over whether to end restrictions in England on 21 June. Sir John Bell, part of the government's vaccine taskforce, said there needed to be "balance" to the discussion. On Tuesday the UK announced zero Covid...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Surge testing for Berkshire amid spread of Indian coronavirus variant

Surge testing is to be rolled out in areas of Berkshire in an attempt to tackle the spread of the coronavirus variant first identified in India. Everyone aged 12 and above in specific postcode areas of Reading and Wokingham will be offered PCR testing over the next two weeks from Monday after the strain, also known as the Delta variant, was found to be spreading in the community.
Albany, NYTimes Union

UAlbany scientists are working to stop the next coronavirus variant

ALBANY — The University at Albany is seeking $1 million in federal funding to purchase new equipment it says would allow it to conduct rapid surveillance of the coronavirus as it mutates — enabling detection and intervention of dangerous variants before they have a chance to spread. The proposal is...
Public Healthbrentwoodlive.co.uk

Should lockdown be extended beyond June 21?

SHOULD the Covid lockdown extend beyond June 21? That's the question we're asking readers today. The UK is set to have restrictions fully relaxed on June 21 this year, which is being labelled "freedom day". However, ministers are "absolutely open" to delaying the June 21 unlocking in England if the...
Public Healthcumnockchronicle.com

Johnson says spread of Delta variant is ‘serious, serious concern’

Boris Johnson has said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus is a matter of “serious, serious concern” as he prepares to put lockdown lifting on hold. The Prime Minister is expected to announce a delay of up to four weeks in the final easing of restrictions in England which had been due to take place on June 21 under the Government’s road map.
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Boris Johnson to Extend U.K. COVID Lockdown After Spread of Indian Variant

Boris Johnson promised that June 21 was going to be ‘Freedom Day’ in the U.K., when 15 months of stringent COVID-19 restrictions were finally lifted. But the British PM is due to delay the partying for four more weeks Monday because of the spread of a more infectious coronavirus variant first detected in India, the BBC reported. Britain suffered more than 127,000 deaths in two brutal waves of COVID, making it among the world’s worst-hit countries, but deaths have almost dried up because of the success of its vaccination programme—so far, 80 percent of the adult population has received at least one jab and 60 percent are fully vaccinated. The so-called Delta variant has seen cases climb back up, especially among younger people, and scientists warned that hospitals could come under pressure if rules on indoor gatherings and mask-wearing were lifted. Health Minister Edward Argar told the BBC that a four-week delay would allow 10 million people to get a second jab of COVID vaccine.
Public HealthGenomeWeb

Delta Variant Spread

The Delta variant now makes up more than 6 percent of SARS-CoV-2 infections in the US, CNBC reports, noting that this could be an undercount as the US only sequences a portion of cases. NPR adds that in some western US states it may account for about 18 percent of cases.
Public Healthwtvbam.com

How UK PM Johnson decided to delay COVID reopening

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday delayed by a month his plans to lift the last COVID-19 restrictions in England after modelling showed that thousands more people might die due unless reopening was pushed back. The move was due to the rapid spread of the Delta...
Worldbuckinghamshirelive.com

Covid rates in Milton Keynes, Aylesbury Vale, Wycombe, Chiltern and South Bucks as June 21 lockdown easing delayed

The latest Covid-19 infection rates for each area of Bucks have been released - as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the final stage of lockdown easing is delayed. Mr Johnson tonight, Monday June 14, said step four of coronavirus lockdown easing would now be moved from June 21 back to July 19 due to the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.