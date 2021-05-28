Working from home should continue beyond 21 June to stop spread of Indian variant, Government adviser says
People should continue to work from home beyond 21 June in order to curb the spread of the Indian variant, a Government advisor has warned. Professor Andrew Hayward, from University College London and a member of New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said even if people have had one dose of the vaccine, they could end up in hospital, regardless of their age.inews.co.uk