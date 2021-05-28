Don’t miss these Memorial Day sales, deals and freebies

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Prime Day 2021 is officially just one day away, and we here at Reviewed are waiting with bated breath for all the best deals to drop. When it comes to home goods, however, there’s one store that came to compete in the savings department—and you can shop all its best offers a full day early. Yes, we’re talking about Wayfair, which just unleashed a gob-smacking round of discounts across nearly every home category for its enormous June clearance sale—and it will run for the next 72-hours straight.