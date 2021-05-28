Don’t miss these Memorial Day sales, deals and freebies
Memorial Day is May 31, a day to reflect on and honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States. The three-day Memorial Day weekend also has become the unofficial start of summer, and it typically is time spent with family and friends. Shopping for necessities for summer activities also is popular, and retailers have responded with sales, discounts and deals associated with Memorial Day weekend.www.reviewjournal.com