Fox News Channel crushed cable news competition last week as liberal networks MSNBC and CNN struggled to attract younger viewers who are coveted by advertisers. Fox News averaged 1.2 million viewers from June 7-13 to finish No. 1 among all of basic cable while no other networks cracked the one-million viewer benchmark. ESPN finished second by averaging 783,000 viewers and MSNBC came in third. TNT and HGTV joined them among the top five and CNN settled for sixth place by averaging only 557,000 viewers.