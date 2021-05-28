Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

NASA administrator Bill Nelson supports $10B boost for moon landing

By Paul Brinkmann
UPI News
UPI News
 19 days ago
Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on April 21. File Pool Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., May 28 (UPI) -- NASA needs about a 40% boost -- $10 billion -- in its budget to foster competition that could aid future astronaut missions to the moon, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

The Biden administration is seeking $24.8 billion for NASA in fiscal 2022, which would be a 6.6% increase from 2021, Nelson said during a press conference on Friday. But there's an amendment to the 2021 budget pending in Congress to boost moon landing budgets this year.

The amendment would allow NASA to offer a contract to a second company -- in addition to SpaceX -- to build a spacecraft that would land humans on the moon. Two companies tried to compete with SpaceX to provide the lander -- Washington-based Blue Origin owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Alabama-based Dynetics.

But a lack of funding from Congress prompted NASA to offer such a contract only to SpaceX, for $2.9 billion, on April 16.

SpaceX's bid was billions less than the other two firms proposed. Dynetics and Blue Origin have filed formal protests with the government's watchdog for such bids, the Government Accountability Office.

"They [some members of Congress] want competition, and so do I," Nelson said in a phone interview Thursday. "I suspect that with this human landing system, that we're going to see more money forthcoming from the Congress in order to have a vigorous competition."

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., proposed the additional $10 billion, but Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has formally opposed it with his own amendment reading only: "To eliminate the multibillion-dollar Bezos Bailout."

"Competition is always good because at the end of the day, with competition you get the best price, and you get the greatest efficiency," Nelson said.

However, Nelson said he doesn't support the same kind of competition for the rocket that will launch humans from Earth to the moon again -- the SLS.

The massive 212-foot core stage of the rocket was delivered to Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 29, following the expenditure of $17 billion to build it.

Nelson said he considers the construction of SLS by Boeing to be safer than options under development by SpaceX, Blue Origin and other companies due to intense NASA oversight of the process.

During lunar landing missions, SLS would deliver astronauts to lunar orbit and SpaceX's Starship -- or possibly additional spacecraft if approved -- would rendezvous with SLS and take astronauts to the moon's surface.

NASA's plan is for SLS to launch on an uncrewed test flight to the moon by the end of 2021.

"We're going to know shortly" if the SLS is a proven human-rated vehicle, Nelson said.

Asked if he would support the replacement of SLS by a privately built, more efficient moon rocket in the future, Nelson said, "I don't know, I haven't seen one."

SpaceX has flown several test flights of its Starship moon and Mars rocket in Texas. The company intends to fly Starship to the moon as part of the human lander contract, but Starship -- like SLS -- has yet to reach space.

Under the administration of President Joe Biden, NASA will also have a stronger focus on climate change, Nelson said.

During a press conference about the 2022 budget on Friday, Nelson said Biden's budget request contains record-high levels of funding for science, and funding to develop regular astronaut missions to the moon.

"This is a very aggressive forward-leaning budget for NASA," Nelson said on Friday. "The Biden Administration is proving that science is back. The record funding, and the science area, will help NASA address the climate crisis and advance robotic missions that will pave the way for astronauts to explore the moon and Mars."

The agency announced Wednesday it would launch five new Earth observation satellites over the next decade with sophisticated technology to track changes driven by climate change.

"It is going to be significantly more advanced, and it is going to create a 3D picture of all the intricate systems ... oceans, land, the atmosphere and ice, and how all of that interrelates," Nelson said.

NASA's women astronauts -- at least one likely to walk on moon

UPI News

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
Related
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

Thousands Sign Petition to Ban Jeff Bezos From Re-entering Earth After His Upcoming Spaceflight

A new petition calling to deny Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos re-entry to Earth following his spaceflight next month has already garnered thousands of signatures online. As of Wednesday afternoon EDT, the Change.org petition has gained over 10,000 signatures since it was created last week. Addressed to Bezos’ commercial spaceflight company Blue Origin, the petition jokingly states that “the fate of humanity is in your hands.”
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Science Committee Announces Hearing with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on June 23rd

On Wednesday, June 23 at 10:00 AM EDT, the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will be hosting a full committee hearing with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. The hearing will review the President’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Proposal for the National Space and Aeronautics Administration (NASA) and will be the Committee’s first opportunity to meet with Administrator Nelson on the Administration’s proposals and priorities for NASA. The hearing is titled, “A Review of the President’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Proposal for NASA.”
Astronomylodivalleynews.com

Geophysicist Roy Mora is an astronaut candidate because doing science in space is ‘superior’

The European Space Agency on March 31 opened a new astronaut recruitment process with the deadline for applications being Friday. With a degree in geoengineering and a doctorate in geophysics, Roy Mora is over the recommended age to apply, but he’ll try anyway, hoping the ESA will reconsider. He argues that an older astronaut could be a “subject of interest” for space experiments.
Aerospace & DefenseAstronomy.com

Apollo 14 in 3D

In the wake of the near disaster with Apollo 13, NASA took precautionary plans with the following mission to tighten safety regulations and procedures. The eighth crewed mission in the Apollo program, Apollo 14, was scheduled for a liftoff in late Jan. 1971. In the U.S., President Richard Nixon was...
Berkeley, CAPosted by
UPI News

Space company Rocket Lab plans to build new Mars spacecraft

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16 (UPI) -- The University of California-Berkeley has chosen California-based space company Rocket Lab to build two spacecraft for one of the least expensive interplanetary missions in history, a scientific investigation of the Martian magnetosphere. NASA plans to launch the mission, known as ESCAPADE, in 2024 with...
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

NASA wants you to help it name its moon-bound manikin

In what looks set to be a giant leap for manikinkind, NASA is planning to send a dummy on a flyby of the moon. And the space agency wants your help to name it. The manikin — or “moonikin” as the space agency is calling it — will be part of the crewless Artemis 1 mission, which will perform a flyby of the moon later this year as part of prep work for subsequent crewed missions that will include a lunar landing.
Orlando, FLPosted by
UPI News

Boeing plans second Starliner capsule test flight in July

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16 (UPI) -- Boeing will attempt a second uncrewed test flight of the company's Starliner space capsule on July 30 after a disappointing first test flight in December 2019, the company and NASA said Wednesday. United Launch Alliance plans to send the capsule into space aboard an...
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Business Journal

NASA taps Rocket Lab for Mars mission

Rocket Lab USA Inc. is headed to Mars. The Long Beach, California-based aerospace company has been awarded a contract to design two Photon spacecraft for a scientific mission to the Red Planet. Terms were not disclosed. The Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers — or ESCAPADE — mission aims...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

GPS III SV-05 satellite encapsulated ahead of SpaceX Falcon 9 launch

The U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center’s Lockheed Martin-built GPS III Space Vehicle 05 satellite was encapsulated within a SpaceX payload fairing at Astrotech Space Operations Florida facility on June 9 in preparation for its upcoming launch scheduled for June 17, 2021 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The 15-minute launch window opens 12:09 p.m. EDT.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA Lunar Payloads: New Science Investigations for the Dark Side of the Moon

As NASA continues plans for multiple commercial deliveries to the Moon’s surface per year, the agency has selected three new scientific investigation payload suites to advance understanding of Earth’s nearest neighbor. Two of the payload suites will land on the far side of the Moon, a first for NASA. All three investigations will receive rides to the lunar surface as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services, or CLPS, initiative, part of the agency’s Artemis approach.
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

Blue Origin Auction Ends With a Closing Bid of $28 million

On July 20th,, Blue Origin will conduct the first crewed launch of their New Shepard rocket, the reusable launch vehicle that will send small payloads and customers to space. In addition to Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark, the company announced that one of the seats was being left open for auction. On Saturday, June 12th, the company announced that the auction had closed with a winning bid of $28 million USD.
Aerospace & Defensencadvertiser.com

Musk-Bezos spat reflects bad space policy

Last week, the Senate passed a measure that would allot $10 billion over five years for NASA to develop two new lunar landers. Buried in a nearly $250 billion bill intended to boost innovation, the measure was equal to about 43% of the space agency's total budget.Why the extravagance? On one level, it surely makes sense to build a backup lander if astronauts are going to return to the moon in 2024 as planned. But there may also have been a less reputable motive. In April, a group led by Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin lost out on a competitive bid to build the lander to Elon Musk's SpaceX. Bezos loudly protested. Now, rather than leaving the fight to the plutocrats, Congress might expand the pool of money - and potentially make both men winners.That would be a mistake. The fact is, Congress screwed up the bidding process for this project the first time around, and its fix is likely to lead to delays and added costs, not to mention (understandable) complaints about a billionaire bailout. The incident neatly sums up what's wrong with the way Congress funds and directs space policy.For decades, the biggest barrier between Americans and outer space hasn't been technology, engineering or courage. It's been money. Just months after Neil Armstrong first walked on the moon, NASA began canceling some of its future landings. Yet even as budgets tightened, ambitions remained steady to a fault. In 2003, the board tasked with investigating the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster noted that NASA had become "an organization straining to do too much with too little."One way to fix that problem is to boost its budget. The problem is that lawmakers tend to spend too much on things NASA doesn't need, while shortchanging things it does. In 2011, Congress ordered the agency to develop the Space Launch System, a giant rocket based on antiquated technology, at Alabama's Marshall Space Flight Center (a major employer that Alabama Senator Richard Shelby is adept at keeping flush with funds). The result has been an overbudget and overdue rocket that still hasn't flown. Another approach is for NASA to become a customer. In the mid-2000s, the agency began offering competitive grants for companies to launch cargo to the International Space Station. It was a success: In return for a relatively modest $800 million, SpaceX and Orbital Sciences (now part of Northrop Grumman) developed two new rockets and two new cargo spacecraft. A few years later, a similar program produced SpaceX's Dragon craft, which last year successfully ferried two astronauts to the space station. If not for persistent budget shortfalls, that launch likely would've taken place much earlier.Those successes inspired NASA to hold a competition to develop landers for a proposed trip to the moon. Last year, the agency chose SpaceX, Dynetics (a unit of Leidos Holdings) and a team of traditional space contractors led by Blue Origin as competitors. Initially, NASA envisioned selecting two teams to build landers. But while the agency requested $3.3 billion for the program in 2021, Congress authorized just $850 million. As a result, NASA chose only one proposal: SpaceX's.Blue Origin and Dynetics both filed protests, and NASA suspended the program pending the outcome. Some of the companies' suppliers argued that a single lander was a threat not just to safety but to jobs and the broader economy. Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington, Blue Origin's home state, took notice. Shortly after SpaceX's win, she introduced an amendment that would require NASA to pick a second winner within 30 days of enactment, and authorize $10 billion over five years for the project.That would be enough to pay for both proposals. But the bill is moving the goalposts on NASA and the bidders to the detriment of both. Had Congress initially offered that sum, both companies almost certainly would've proposed something different. Now Blue Origin gets more money for a design that NASA judged inferior and too expensive. NASA gets two landers that aren't as good as they could've been. And the lunar-landing program will likely face more delays and higher costs. Meanwhile, Cantwell's colleagues are already challenging the provision; shortly after it passed committee, Senator Bernie Sanders offered an amendment to "eliminate the multi-billion dollar Bezos Bailout."Such tension and uncertainty could've been avoided had lawmakers simply appropriated enough money to fulfill their mandates in the first place. But spats like this help explain why America's crewed space program has been struggling to get off the ground again.