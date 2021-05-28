Hot Car Warning

As the summertime and hot temperatures become more frequent, the most common reminders for drivers are to be aware of how warm a vehicle can get while parked in the sun and to never leave a child or pet inside that car or truck. In addition, however, there are many...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a timely reminder as temperatures continue to heat up: never leave your child in a car unattended. Experts at the Children's Hospital of Colorado in Colorado Springs said kids have overheated in cars when temperatures were in the 60s. It takes just 10 minutes for the temperature inside a
NEW ORLEANS — With heat indexes over 100 degrees, it's more important than ever to make sure you are protecting yourself and your loved ones from the heat. From 1993 to 2021, the organization Kids and Cars reported 41 hot car deaths in Louisiana. The victims were all aged 14...
It's nearly summertime in Texas and having a busy, hurried life or a shift in a routine can sometimes result in a child or a pet being overlooked and left unattended in a locked car. These unfortunate, forgetful situations can quickly turn fatal with temperatures in hot cars capable of rising 43 degrees in an hour.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – During the summer months, it can be extremely dangerous for families to leave children in hot cars. According to AAA, a child dies from heatstroke about once every 10 days from being left alone in a hot vehicle. Heatstroke is the leading cause of a non-crash vehicle fatality for kids 14-years-old and younger.
Kane County Animal Control is reminding people not to leave dogs, or other pets, in hot vehicles this summer. Director Brett Youngsteadt says it gets very hot, very quickly in parked vehicles. Your browser does not support the audio element. Dogs can't cool off like humans and more susceptible to...
Mums and dads are being alerted to dangerous mistake made with prams in the summertime, reports the Liverpool Echo. In 2018, researchers found covering a pram to shade a child from the sunlight, even with a thin muslin cloth, had the effect of creating a "furnace-like heat". Kidspot reported that...
Research shows that almost 53% of children who die from car-related heatstroke are left in the vehicle accidentally. As we move into the hottest part of the year in Florida parents and caregivers need to be vigilant about not leaving kids or pets in the car. On this week’s On Call for All Kids, Petra Stanton, SafeKids supervisor at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, discusses the issue.
Home » Windsor News » Think Before Leaving Pet in a Hot Car. ‘PAWS’ and Think Twice Before Leaving Your Pet in a Hot Car. Call 911 if you are concerned an animal’s life is in danger. The Ontario government is urging everyone to take the necessary precautions to keep...
Last weekend, my fiancé and I were pulling into a Publix in St. Pete when we spotted two worried women peering into a car. Unfortunately, our guess was correct. Inside was a small brown dog panting heavily. He had crawled under the driver’s side dashboard trying to escape the heat. The passenger side door was unlocked and when we opened it, the grateful animal rushed out. We got him into the shade, gave him water, and called the police.
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) This weekend is the official start to summer, and the temperatures across the state are well above normal, with daytime highs reaching the triple digits. These toasty temps are a reminder why parents and caregivers need to double check the back seat as we head into the hottest months of the year.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the temperature starts to rise during the summer season, experts say they are more concerned about children being left in hot cars. The safety Coordinator at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Lexi Keiser, expressed concerns that this year could be worse because of the pandemic. “Most...
In July 2019 the Dill family lost their youngest son, Oliver Dill, after accidently leaving him unattended in the back seat of a hot car. Shortly after his passing his parents created a foundation called Be Kind for Ollie. A Non-profit organization that brings awareness to hot car death. Oliver's...
As the summer months bear down here in Central Texas, many are finding ways to escape the heat. That may be a trip to Belton Lake, a splash in the Long Branch Pool or simply staying inside to take in all of the cool air of an A/C unit. But whatever getaway you’re planning, make sure to check the backseat of your car twice, maybe three times.
Don’t leave kids in hot cars— that is the message from police as summer temperatures kick into gear. Texas leads the nation in child hot car deaths, and with temperatures getting hotter each and every day.
NO MATTER how hard it is to grasp, kids still die in hot cars. There was a big drop last year in cases of children dying in hot cars. But AAA Mid-Atlantic and other safety groups see the warm weather and a return to pre-COVID-19 routines as a recipe for a potential return to 2019 totals.