‘MacGyver’ Star Lucas Till Finds His Next TV Gig in FX’s ‘Spook Who Sat by the Door’

The first footage from “The Shrink Next Door” has debuted as part of a new Apple TV+ preview trailer touting the streamer’s upcoming film and television projects in 2021 (watch the full video in the embed below). The trailer has a ton of first look footage from new seasons of Apple originals such as “See,” “The Morning Show,” and “Ted Lasso,” but it’s the first footage from the new dark comedy “The Shrink Next Door” that should stir up the most buzz as it reunites “Anchorman” comedians Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. Throw in Kathryn Hahn, fresh off the blockbuster success of “WandaVision,” and you easily have one of the most anticipated TV series of the year.