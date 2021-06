Grinding your teeth at night can be a real pain and negatively impact the quality of your sleep. By taking a few simple steps you can reduce the impact and improve your sleep. When we’re awake and stressed out, we may need to remind ourselves to take a deep breath, relax our shoulders, and unclench our jaw. That last one can really sneak up on us sometimes— we may not even realize we’re doing it until we have a sore jaw or tooth pain. This is especially worrisome if this happens at night when you’re trying to sleep and you may not be able to remind yourself to relax your jaw.