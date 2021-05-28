Cancel
Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Game 3 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 19 days ago

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Game 3 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Boston Celtics are hosting Brooklyn Nets at the TD Garden in Boston on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 20:30 ET in Game 3 of this Eastern quarterfinal between the second and seventh-best squads of the conference. The Nets have a 2-0 lead after winning both home games. They are coming off a comfortable 22-point victory in the second game and the Celtics need to bounce back before their opponents take a potentially series-ending third victory.

