Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Game 3 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kemba Walker situation will be the co-most important move of the off-season along with the Head Coaching hire. Whether Boston will trade him or hold onto him is still up in the air. Recently on the Celtics Beat podcast, David Aldridge, longtime NBA writer and editor of the Athletic said “if you told me Toronto was trying to get Kemba Walker, I’d go, that makes sense. That makes a lot of sense for them”. His reasoning behind that is that Toronto is about to lose Kyle Lowry and could replace his talent immediately by making this move if they believe they can get it back together next season and try to contend in the east. He also mentioned Miami but Looking at their cap situation and the contracts they have I don’t see how they could get a deal done, and also, the Celtics are not making any trades with Miami. After hearing the reasoning for Toronto however, it does make a little bit of sense because they likely wouldn’t be able to come close to replacing that talent via free agency or other trades. Also, Kemba’s contract is not far off from what they were paying Lowry and with a trade with Boston could dump some other salaries to acquire him. Using the NBA trade machine and taking salary cap and luxury tax into consideration, I took a whack at finding a fair trade for all parties involved.