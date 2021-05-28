A Quiet Place Part II

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed in this review are solely those of Marlon Wallace and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of WBOC. Three years ago, in my review for the first film, I said that it’s a monster movie and a really good thrill ride. This sequel is a perfect continuation of that thrill ride. It still manages to be scary and as engaging as the previous flick. Writer-director John Krasinski crafts some powerful set-pieces, which again show him to be a good, if not great filmmaker. Even though this film is produced by Michael Bay and even though Krasinski starred in a Michael Bay film, thankfully Krasinski doesn’t mimic much of any of Bay’s ticks. Bay’s films are typically loud and frenetic. Krasinski is instead calm and steady. His title is actually appropriate. Krasinski’s shots are measured. His pacing isn’t slow, but it’s not choppy as a Michael Bay action flick is. Krasinski is making a horror film for the most part. It’d be curious to see what a Krasinski action film would be, but I like his instincts here.