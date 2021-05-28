Janssen single-dose Covid vaccine approved by UK

Determined to beat Covid-19, Britain has launched a booster dose of vaccine. The UK was the first country in the world to authorize a vaccine against coronavirus. The country had in December last year approved Pfizer’s vaccine, setting the stage to start the vaccination drive. The country has now launched a third booster dose trial. The trial nod has been granted for seven different vaccines. This is the first time when a country has approved a new clinical trial. The trial will assess the efficacy rate of the third booster on immune responses. All the vaccines currently available are two-dose, meaning they are administered after a certain gap. The seven vaccines that have been permitted trial include those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Novavax, Curevac, Janssen, and Valneva.