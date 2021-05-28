Apartment Rents Have Now Surpassed Where They Would Have Been Without the Pandemic
Apartment rent growth has grown faster than any other time, with rents now surpassing where they would have been had COVID-19 never happened. ApartmentList’s national rent index increased by 2.3% from April to May, the third straight month of record-setting rent growth since the firm began tracking monthly rents in 2017. Year-over-year rent growth is now at 5.4% nationally, though “significant regional variation” exists.www.globest.com