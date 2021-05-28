Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 3 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 3 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 21:30 ET in Game 3 of this Western quarterfinal between the fourth and fifth-best squads of the conference. The Mavericks are the biggest surprise of the playoffs so far, having won both games in Los Angeles and going back home with a 2-0 lead in their bags. All they have to do is win both games at home and sweep the struggling Clippers.www.tonyspicks.com