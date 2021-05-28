Review: Legoland's Castle Hotel is one we will remember forever

It’s been a little bit since I flipped. I was an early fan of the idea of a house flipping game, and excited at the prospect, only to be presented with. House Flipper, a title that was in theory exactly what I wanted, but in practice, well, just ended up being disappointing. Since House Flipper arrived on PC and console, there have been a few interesting twists on the standard formula–namely the DLCs Garden Flipper, HGTV’s addon to the vanilla House Flipper, and Apocalypse Flipper. Still, all of those DLC were attached to a game that just didn’t measure up, with tons of bugs and janky controls on both PC and Switch, and frustrating controls that’d make each flip more difficult than it should be.