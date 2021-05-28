Heather Kilpatrick challenging Barry Loudermilk; campaign focused on healthcare issues
Democrat Heather Kilpatrick hopes to unseat Republican Barry Loudermilk in the 2022 election for Georgia’s 11th Congressional District. Kilpatrick will first face the Democratic primary. If she wins the primary, she will move on to the general election. Georgia primaries will take place May 24, 2022. The healthcare professional told the Courier her 20 years of experience in the industry is key to effecting change.cobbcountycourier.com