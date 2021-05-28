Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Heather Kilpatrick challenging Barry Loudermilk; campaign focused on healthcare issues

By Larry Felton Johnson
cobbcountycourier.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrat Heather Kilpatrick hopes to unseat Republican Barry Loudermilk in the 2022 election for Georgia’s 11th Congressional District. Kilpatrick will first face the Democratic primary. If she wins the primary, she will move on to the general election. Georgia primaries will take place May 24, 2022. The healthcare professional told the Courier her 20 years of experience in the industry is key to effecting change.

cobbcountycourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Duggar
Person
Barry Loudermilk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Healthcare#Healthcare Workers#Republican#Democratic#Courier#Q A#Woodstock#Mass Communications#Public Relations#Business Administration#Healthcare Administration#South University#Eckerd#Life Healing Center#Alphacord Cryochoice#District House#Lgbtq#Americans#The Sedition Caucus#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

Loudermilk announces app challenge for students in 11th District

Middle school and high school students in Georgia’s 11th Congressional District are invited to participate in the 2021 Congressional App Challenge. “Before coming to Congress, I worked intelligence in the United States Air Force, and I owned an IT business, so my appreciation and interest in computer technology dates back decades,” Rep. Barry Loudermilk said in a news release. “The Congressional App Challenge is an excellent way to spark curiosity in computer science and encourage the next generation of computer programmers and coders to advance their education in this important field.”
EducationAlbany Herald

GERALD GREENE: Study committees, working groups focused on challenges

In the legislature, we often utilize study committees to take in-depth looks into issues that impact our state. The House Rural Development Council Study Committee focuses on the challenges of rural Georgia communities and legislative opportunities to support those communities. This year we also passed legislation establishing both House study...
Homelesspetapixel.com

Sigma’s ‘Focused on the Fight’ Campaign to Fund COVID Relief

Sigma will donate 5% of sales from 24 participating retail partners to charitable organizations to aid communities most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its Focused on the Fight initiative. Sigma says that in 2020, that Focused on the Fight campaign raised over $93,000 for charitable organizations across...
Tuscaloosa, ALCrimson White Online

Heather Gann

The Modern Green Book, a community organization dedicated to supporting, celebrating and uplifting Black businesses, is hosting their first annual Juneteenth Fest at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday. Culture Pick | Tyra Banks both made and ruined ‘America’s Next Top Model’. February 4, 2021. Tyra Banks is a...
Townsend, GAthedariennews.net

Barry Gaither

Barry Kenneth Gaither, 78, of Townsend, Georgia peacefully took his Savior’s hand and entered into Heaven’s gates on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021 with his loving family by his side. Barry, as he was affectionately known, was born in Auburntown, Tennessee, the son of the late Isaac Gaither and the...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

APG Testifies On Capitol Hill In Support Of Advancing Equity And Public Health

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Faisel Syed, MD, National Director of Primary Care for ChenMed, testified on behalf of America's Physician Groups (APG) at the U.S. House Committee on Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing " Empowered by Data: Legislation to Advance Equity and Public Health." Dr. Syed's testimony focused on how Medicare Advantage (MA) helps support health equity by addressing social determinants and tailoring healthcare solutions to underserved communities.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Gov. Mike DeWine: Transgender athlete issue no place for government

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Hours after Ohio House Republicans passed legislation banning transgender girls and women from female sports, Gov Mike DeWine issued a statement signaling he would not sign any bills on the subject that make it to his desk, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. A last-minute...
Virginia StateWashington Post

In Virginia, the big issues in the gubernatorial race come into focus

There’s usually a big issue or bigger personality beyond the control of any candidate’s campaign that shapes Virginia’s statewide elections. In 2013, it was the “ick factor,” as two unpopular candidates — Terry McAuliffe (D) and Ken Cuccinelli II (R) — flung mud and gore at one another as the incumbent they sought to replace, Robert F. McDonnell (R), sank in the mire of an ethics scandal.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Susan R. Madsen: Utah women making economic progress

Across the country, schools have come to a close and, for better or worse, students’ grades have been posted. Similarly the Institute for Women’s Policy Research in Washington, D.C., has just issued its annual “Status of Women in the States,” which grades and ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia, based on the most recent Employment and Earnings Index (2019).
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Should Ohio candidates be able to use campaign funds on child care costs?

If Ohio wants a more diverse set of political candidates, state Sen. Tina Maharath believes the campaign rules should be more favorable to busy parents. Maharath, a Columbus Democrat, proposes the way to do that is to allow candidates to use donations to pay for child care costs while they are on the campaign trail. […] The post Should Ohio candidates be able to use campaign funds on child care costs? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Oregon State610KONA

Oregon Prisoner Firefighters

41 prisoners who fought wildfires in Oregon last year are having their sentences commuted…and in some cases…completely. Governor Kate Brown’s move will mean 23 inmates, including eight women, will be released in about one month…the other 18 will have their sentences reduced by one year. Those eligible for the commutation...
Oregon Statethechronicleonline.com

Reopening Oregon: June 30 or sooner

Oregon will reopen no later than June 30 and Governor Kate Brown said she will lift all mandated health and safety requirements, including face masks and social distancing. Brown made the announcement Friday during a briefing with reporters. In an executive order, Brown said if the state reaches her previous goal of 70% vaccination rate before June 30, the pandemic restrictions will be lifted.
Virginia Statebaconsrebellion.com

What to Do with Virginia’s Pile O’ Money

Virginia is expected to close out the year with a $2 billion budget surplus. An estimated $900 million is required under the state constitution to go into a rainy day reserve fund. That leaves roughly $1.1 billion for the next General Assembly and Governor of Virginia to play with. According...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill

In a move that caught even supportive lawmakers by surprise, the Ohio House on Thursday quickly amended a sweeping, anti-vaccination provision into an unrelated piece of legislation and passed it. The legislation prohibits a public or private entity from: The House passed the legislation after more than 600,000 Americans — including more than 20,000 Ohioans […] The post Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Law Enforcement19fortyfive.com

Should You Go to Jail For Secretly Recording the Police?

A mother gets a call from the police telling her to meet them outside of a movie theatre. They have arrested her son, who looks about 15, for trying to sneak into a movie. Soon after arriving, the mother starts recording the scene. She lets the officers know they’re on camera, and one says that’s OK. Then she turns to ask her son what happened. He tells his mom that the police slammed him against a car.