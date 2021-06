What is Lamentis-1? In Loki, Lamentis-1 is the moon of the planet Lamentis. In the year 2077, Lamentis-1 is on the verge of being obliterated by the destruction of Lamentis itself. As seen in Episodes 1 and 2 of Loki, the Variant (now known as Sylvie) has been disguising her plans by hiding in apocalypses, so perhaps it's fate when Loki and Sylvie get stranded on a moon about to explode due to their TemPad running out of power.