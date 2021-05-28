Pringles’ new Wendy’s Spicy Chicken chips bring the meat as much as the heat
Even in a chicken-sandwich-obsessed society, there are still places where you cannot comfortably eat chicken sandwiches, such as on a crowded subway or at the gym. Yet don't we deserve to experience the ecstasy of a fast food chicken sandwich whenever and wherever we please? If we can't change the world to accommodate non-stop, all-occasion chicken sandwiches, then we must instead find a way to adapt said sandwiches so that they fit into all facets of daily life.