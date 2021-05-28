Pringles’ new Wendy’s Spicy Chicken chips bring the meat as much as the heat

When it comes to American "cuisine," it seems as though anything with bacon is guaranteed to be delicious. From the Five Guys bacon milkshake to the Krispy Kreme maple bacon donut, and of course, don't forget the iconic Wendy's Baconator, whenever bacon takes center stage in a meal, it's an immediate hit. Chowhound reported that within the two months following the 2007 addition of the Baconator to the previously lackluster menu, Wendy's famously sold a whopping 25 million Baconators. Apparently, all it took was adding six slices of bacon to a burger to revive Wendy's declining popularity and get people craving their fast food again.