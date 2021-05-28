The Latest: Pakistan reports 1st case of India variant

Daily reported Covid cases have risen to their highest level since the end of February, as the Delta variant continues to spread.A further 7,742 lab-confirmed cases were recorded on Monday, with three deaths. It is the highest figure since 25 February.It comes as another 147,228 people have got their first jab and181,121 have got their second.Government data up to Sunday shows 71,672,208 vaccinations given in the UK so far.Meanwhile, more support for surge testing, tracing, isolation and maximising vaccine uptake will be deployed in Birmingham, Blackpool, Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Liverpool City Region and Warrington.The support package, which...