The Latest: Pakistan reports 1st case of India variant

By The Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 29 days ago

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s health ministry on Friday reported the detection of the first case of an Indian variant of coronavirus. That’s prompted authorities to trace those who were in contact with the patient who tested positive for the Indian variant.

Public Health
The Independent

Daily Covid cases soar to highest since February as India variant spreads

Daily reported Covid cases have risen to their highest level since the end of February, as the Delta variant continues to spread.A further 7,742 lab-confirmed cases were recorded on Monday, with three deaths. It is the highest figure since 25 February.It comes as another 147,228 people have got their first jab and181,121 have got their second.Government data up to Sunday shows 71,672,208 vaccinations given in the UK so far.Meanwhile, more support for surge testing, tracing, isolation and maximising vaccine uptake will be deployed in Birmingham, Blackpool, Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Liverpool City Region and Warrington.The support package, which...
Public Health

Pakistan coronavirus cases nosedive

There were visible signs that the third wave of coronavirus is receding in Pakistan as the country reported less than 1,000 singly-day infections in months. Another 59 people lost their lives to the coronavirus whereas 838 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours (Monday) across Pakistan, showed the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday morning.
Public Health

India Reports 62,480 New Infections, Active Cases Under 8L

The complete data for Phase I and II, and partial data for Phase III trials of Covaxin have been thoroughly scrutinised by the regulators in India, Bharat Biotech said in a statement. Covid-19 -related deaths worldwide passed a grim milestone of 4 million on Thursday, as many countries struggle to procure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations. While the number of new cases and deaths have abated in countries like the US and Britain, several nations have vaccine shortages as the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain around the world.
Weight LossThe Daily Star

First case of ‘Green Fungus’ reported in India’s Madhya Pradesh

A 34-year-old Covid-19 patient who has recovered was diagnosed with "Green Fungus" (Aspergillosis) in central Indian state Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. This is possibly the first case of this type of virus in the country, reports our New Delhi correspondent. India has so far reported black and white fungus among...
Public Health
Reuters

India reports 60,753 new coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported on Saturday 60,753 new COVID-19 cases and 1,647 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to a government statement. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 29.82 million and so far 385,137 have succumbed to the infections. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Public Health

370 new COVID cases reported in Ontario, Delta variant rising

About half of the COVID-19 cases in Ontario are now caused by the highly contagious Delta variant, according to the province’s science advisory table. While overall COVID-19 case counts in Ontario have been dropping, public health officials have warned that the variant first identified in India is spreading rapidly. that...
Public Health

More than 40 cases of Delta Covid variant, "variant of Concern", recorded in India

According to the sources, India has registered over 40 cases of the highly contagious Delta Plus strain of coronavirus, which has been tagged as a "Variant of Concern" by the government. Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh are among the states that have recorded the cases of the Delta Plus variant. Maharashtra has 21 cases of the variant, MP has six, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have 3 each and Karnataka has 2 cases.
Public Health

India reports 42,640 fresh cases

New Delhi: India recorded 42,640 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s caseload to 2,99,77,861 while the death toll soared to 3,89,302 with 1,167 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The active cases declined by 40,366 to stand at 6,62,521. It is...
Public Health

Delta plus variant is detected in AP, 40 cases across India!!!

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Besides the second wave of coronavirus, the delta plus variant is also registered in India. Delta plus variant cases have been registered in states like Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. The Union govt has also issued a high alert and key directions to the respective states.
Public Health

Maharashtra reports 21 cases of 'Delta Plus' variant

Twenty-one cases of the "Delta Plus" variant of COVID-19, considered highly infectious, have been found in Maharashtra so far, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said. The highest nine cases were reported in Ratnagiri, followed by seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane, and Sindhudurg districts, Tope told reporters on Monday.
Public Health

Pakistan COVID-19: Positivity Rate Continues To Decline In Country

44 more COVID-19 patients died in Pakistan, bringing the total death toll to 22,152, with 1,052 new cases reported across the country. According to the details, the latest statistics of corona cases have been released by the National Command and Operation Center, which states that 44 more patients died in 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 22,152 while across the country.
Public Health

Indian Navy ship carrying medical aid reaches Mumbai Port

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship Shardul, carrying medical aid from Kuwait and Qatar to tackle ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, reached Mumbai Port on Thursday. The Ship carried aid including 7,640 filled Oxygen Cylinders, two ISO containers of 20 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) each and 15...
Public Health

Asad Umar Warns Of Fourth Wave Of Coronavirus In Pakistan

Federal Minister and head of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC) Asad Umar has warned of a fourth wave of coronavirus in Pakistan. Asad Umar said in a Tweet that the NCOC had Reviewed the artificial intelligence-based disease modelling analysis today. “In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and...
World

Chinese vaccines an effective tool in Pakistan's fight against COVID-19

The timely vaccination process supported by Chinese vaccines has helped in Pakistan's economic recovery and boosted the government's confidence in easing restrictions following a continuous drop in new cases, said M. Ali Kemal, an economic policy advisor at the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives. ISLAMABAD, June 25 (Xinhua)...
Health

Japan to donate another 1 million Covid vaccine doses to Vietnam

Hanoi — Japan’s will donate 1 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Vietnam, Tokyo's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in a statement on Friday. Japan already sent just under 1 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Vietnam as a donation on June 16. "The supply is a proof of the country's friendly...