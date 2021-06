Q. I’m tired of reading about streaming shows. I can’t afford them, and so I’m stuck with network fare. Can’t you write about the free stuff?. A. As Charlie Brown would say, “AAUGH!” I’m not even going to try to estimate how many emails I’ve gotten, or how many reader comments I’ve seen at the bottom of articles online, that say exactly what you’re saying. I also won’t guess how many times I’ve encouraged readers to subscribe to a streamer for a month or two, watch the original content for $10-$20, then switch to another service. Binge, cancel, repeat, that’s the way to do it. It’ll cost you less than the price of a movie or two.