Funds recommended cutting equity exposure in May to lowest level this year

investing.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) - Funds recommended the lowest equity exposure this year in May, citing risks from the expected pull-and-push between reflation trades and dovish central banks, but most respondents in Reuters polls said a near-term correction in stock markets was unlikely. While global shares have see-sawed in May, with technology-related...

www.investing.com
Joe Biden
#Inflation#Equities#Bengaluru#Reuters#Msci#European#Generali Lrb Mi#Gasi Rrb#Epoll#Investment Quorum#Treasury
Stocks
Business
Federal Reserve
Economy
Japan
Markets
Tokyo, JP
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Global equity funds see biggest weekly inflows in 2 months - Lipper

(Reuters) - Global equity funds lured the highest inflow in two months in the week ended June 23, as investors focussed on prospects for post-pandemic growth rather than fretting over the hawkish stance taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve last week. Global equity funds received a net $22.9 billion in...
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso weakens on dovish c.bank, baht off 13-month lows

* Baht on track to recede over 1% for the week * Won strengthens to highest in over a week * Taiwan dollar on track for second straight weekly loss * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 25 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso weakened on Friday, a day after the country's central bank maintained a dovish policy stance, while the Thai baht rose slightly from its lowest level in over one year. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas promised on Thursday to keep policy accommodative, citing lingering downside risks to growth from the continued "threat of COVID-19 infections". The peso gave up as much as 0.3% and was set to be flat over the week, with ING economists expecting it to "remain under pressure in the near term on concerns about the timing of U.S. Fed tapering." Emerging market assets, generally considered riskier investments, suffered broad losses last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it may raise rates earlier than expected and signalled tapering its bond buying programme. The Philippine government was forced to reimpose stricter lockdown in parts of the country this month as infections rose, and lowered its economic growth targets for this year and the next in May. The Thai baht strengthened slightly after hitting 13-month lows this week after the central bank downgraded its annual growth forecasts. But the baht was still on track to shed more than 1% for the second consecutive week, while Thai stocks rose marginally after six straight sessions of losses. "Despite bullish global sentiment ... we believe the double whammy of COVID-19 and domestic political concerns would continue to keep any rebound in check," Phillip Securities (Thailand) said in a note to clients. Elsewhere in Asia, stocks rose in Indonesia and Manila, tracking U.S. indexes which hit record highs overnight after President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal. Taiwan stocks rose over 1% to their highest in more than a month, while the Taiwan dollar also strengthened to register its best session in two weeks. The dollar though was on track for its second consecutive weekly loss. South Korea's won hit its highest level in over a week, a day after the country's central bank said it expected upward inflationary pressure, reinforcing views that the bank is shifting to a less accommodative monetary policy. The won was set for a modest weekly gain after weakening nearly 2% last week. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0334 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCKS DAILY % YTD % S YTD % DAILY % Japan +0.02 -6.86 0.75 6.01 China +0.11 +0.97 0.49 3.20 India +0.00 -1.48 0.00 12.94 Indonesia +0.03 -2.70 0.70 1.25 Malaysia +0.00 -3.32 0.14 -4.26 Philippines -0.11 -1.17 0.42 -3.15 S.Korea +0.50 -3.81 0.54 14.98 Singapore +0.03 -1.60 0.13 9.84 Taiwan +0.35 +2.07 0.84 19.15 Thailand +0.13 -5.79 0.51 9.97 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks May Be About to Get a Hedge Fund Cash Boost as Fear Gauge Breaks Key Level

A measure of fear in stocks is breaking out to the downside, set to unleash a wave of buying power from hedge funds and other algorithmic traders to push stocks higher. The Cboe Volatility Index, also known as the VIX, traded as low as 14.2 on Thursday, hitting its lowest level since February 2020, according to FactSet. The gauge traded around 15 on Friday.
Businessmorns.ca

The missing piece in the Fed puzzle: World market themes for the week ahead

Next Friday’s U.S. employment report will allow investors to gauge whether a powerful U.S. recovery could push the Federal Reserve to start unwinding ultra-easy monetary policies sooner than expected. An unexpectedly hawkish Fed shifting its first post-pandemic rate hike into 2023 took markets by surprise, briefly denting stocks – before...
The Independent

FTSE 100 advances after BoE holds rate, Asian stocks rise but Sensex trades near flatline

FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday helped by the dovish stance of the Bank of England, keeping its crisis-era monetary policy unchanged. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended up 0.6 per cent, with drugmaker AstraZeneca and miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Group providing the biggest boost to the index. While mining and healthcare-related stocks advanced on the index, cruise operator Carnival fell after posting a quarterly loss of over $2 billion.Domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped 0.5 per cent, following disappointing half-yearly results from engineering and consultancy company Wood that sent the company’s shares tumbling 8.9 per cent to...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stocks subdued as investors waver over U.S. inflation signals

Investors sit in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage house on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China February 3, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS/Files. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and...
Businessfidelity.com

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA FX slips on mixed Fed signals, stocks inch higher

(Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies fell on Thursday as mixed signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept investors on edge about when the bank would begin unwinding its massive stimulus program. The MSCI's index of EM currencies was flat, while most currencies in. Europe. , the. Middle East. and.
StocksNBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Higher as Investors Digest Bank of England Decision, Data

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors reacted to the latest decision from the Bank of England, and monitored various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the session up by 0.9%, with travel and leisure shares climbing 1.8% to lead gains, while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slide 0.1% lower.
Stockswopular.com

Europe Markets: Banks Lead European Stocks Higher As Bond Yields Recover

Banks led European stocks higher on Thursday as bond yields recovered. Banks lead European stocks higher as bond yields recover. Banks led European stocks higher on Thursday as bond yields recovered. The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP, +0.56% rose 0.6%, with gains for lenders including KBC Group KBC, +1.45% and the Bank of Ireland BIRG, ...
Business101 WIXX

Near-term global bond market correction likely-strategists: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – A significant global bond market correction is likely in the next three months as central bankers eye the exit door from pandemic emergency policy, according to a Reuters poll of strategists who also forecast modestly higher yields in a year. Financial markets were caught off guard by...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Global equity markets rise as investors stay focused on inflation and jobs

WASHINGTON / LONDON: Wall Street stocks rose and global equity markets edged up on Thursday on favorable data on U.S. jobless claims as investors reassessed Federal Reserve statements on inflation and pulled back looked to the data to come. The US dollar weakened, while the British pound fell after the...
BusinessForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Advances On Worsening Investor Sentiment

The Japanese yen firmed against its major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as investors digested mixed views from Fed officials on inflation and focused on more U.S. data for monetary policy outlook. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that despite recent price increases...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Up, Investors Digest Mixed Fed Comments on Inflation

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Thursday morning in Asia as investors digested mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials regarding the timeline of stimulus measures changes. The US Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched up 0.05% to 91.828 by 11:14 PM...
StocksFXStreet.com

Stocks mixed after Fed officials comments

GBP USD -0.08%. The Dollar strengthening has halted currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 382 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 412 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% Wednesday as two Fed officials commented a period of high inflation in the United States may last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair Powell said interest rates would not be raised too quickly.
StocksInternational Business Times

European Equities Mostly Dip On US Rate Jitters

European equities mostly fell Wednesday, as dealers set aside news of soaring eurozone and UK business activity to focus on stubburn US interest rate concerns. In early afternoon eurozone deals, Frankfurt stocks shed 0.7 percent and Paris lost 0.6 percent in value, erasing initial gains. London's benchmark FTSE 100 index...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Up, Reassuring Fed Comments Calm Investor Nerves

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up Wednesday morning, with reassuring comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on inflation and monetary policy starting to calm investors’ frayed nerves. Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.16% by 10:11 PM ET (2:11 AM GMT), with the Bank of Japan released the minutes...
Stocksmorningology.com

European stocks slip, Wall Street set to open slightly higher

LONDON (Reuters) -European stocks struggled to gain momentum on Wednesday but Wall Street futures pointed to a slightly higher open after reassurances from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the Fed is not rushing to hike rates. The market is still feeling the after-effects of the Fed’s surprise projection...
Stocksinvesting.com

Nifty to Open Higher After US Fed Eases Rate Hike Fears; RIL in Focus

Investing.com -- Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 are set to open higher today after fears over the US Federal Reserve’s rate hikes were put to ease. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that there would be no rate hikes until the economy showed solid signs of recovery. “We will...
Marketsmorningstar.com

3 Funds for Emerging-Markets Bond Exposure

A version of this article was published in the June 2021 issue of Morningstar FundInvestor. Download a complimentary copy of FundInvestor by visiting the website. Following a rebound over the last nine months of 2020, emerging-markets bonds have had a shaky start to 2021. The JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified Index, which tracks U.S.-dollar-denominated emerging-markets sovereign debt, dropped 4.5% during the first quarter under pressure from rising U.S. rates and inflation concerns. While the index has begun to climb back as rates have stabilized and global growth expectations have improved, it remains in negative territory, with a 0.5% fall over the year to date through June 18, 2021. Weakness in emerging-markets currencies relative to the U.S. dollar has left local-currency emerging-markets sovereign debt worse off; the JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index declined 3.8% over the same period.