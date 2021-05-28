Day/Night cycle, bus swapping and new United States map among the Bus Simulator 21 enhancements
You'll pretty much know whether Bus Simulator 21 is going to be for you or not just through the title. But if you are one of the many who are looking forward to the release of astragon Entertainment and stillalive Studios' bus sim, you'll no doubt be extremely pleased to hear that the 2021 variant promises a host of enhancements over that which came previously – with a full day/night cycle, hot bus swapping and a brand new United States map in and amongst the new features.