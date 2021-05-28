Day/Night cycle, bus swapping and new United States map among the Bus Simulator 21 enhancements

With the continuous development of science and technology, self-driving vehicles will surely change the nature of transportation and realize the automotive industry's transformation in the future. Compared with self-driving cars, self-driving buses are more efficient in carrying passengers and more environmentally friendly in terms of energy consumption. Therefore, it is speculated that in the future, self-driving buses will become more and more important. As a simulator for autonomous driving research, the CARLA simulator can help people accumulate experience in autonomous driving technology faster and safer. However, a shortcoming is that there is no modern bus model in the CARLA simulator. Consequently, people cannot simulate autonomous driving on buses or the scenarios interacting with buses. Therefore, we built a bus model in 3ds Max software and imported it into the CARLA to fill this gap. Our model, namely KIT bus, is proven to work in the CARLA by testing it with the autopilot simulation. The video demo is shown on our Youtube.