It's been almost 7 years since Michigan has seen gas prices this high. Over this past weekend, we saw an increase of roughly 15 cents in our gas prices. The photo below was taken at the Sunoco station off of the highway right by our radio stations here in Lansing. We didn't photoshop those prices either. Gas is right around $3.20 right now. While the gas station does offer a lower discount with a car wash, the $3.21 is what you'd be paying without the wash.