COVID Update: 421 New Cases In Kentucky On Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has reported 421 new coronavirus cases and four more virus-related deaths. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday on social media that the new cases include 78 Kentuckians ages 18 or younger. The governor said this week that the virus’s incidence rates are much higher among younger Kentuckians. (The most recent figures indicated two active cases in Breckinridge County. The latest figures reported by state health officials has 1,292 confirmed cases in the pandemic with 16 virus-related deaths in the county.)