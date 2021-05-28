Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

COVID Update: 421 New Cases In Kentucky On Thursday

wxbc1043.com
 19 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has reported 421 new coronavirus cases and four more virus-related deaths. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday on social media that the new cases include 78 Kentuckians ages 18 or younger. The governor said this week that the virus’s incidence rates are much higher among younger Kentuckians. (The most recent figures indicated two active cases in Breckinridge County. The latest figures reported by state health officials has 1,292 confirmed cases in the pandemic with 16 virus-related deaths in the county.)

www.wxbc1043.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Breckinridge County, KY
Health
Breckinridge County, KY
Government
Breckinridge County, KY
Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
County
Breckinridge County, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Kentucky Governor#Covid#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
The New York Times

Russian and U.S. Leaders Meet in High-Stakes Summit

President Joe Biden addresses a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) After spending much of his first trip abroad working to rebuild and strengthen America’s alliances in Europe, President Joe Biden is meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Wednesday in a summit freighted with history and fraught with new challenges.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The New York Times

Biden and Putin Say Talks Went Well, but Divisions Remain

President Joe Biden addresses a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) President Vladimir Putin of Russia, speaking to reporters after meeting privately with President Joe Biden on Wednesday, denied that Russia has played a role in a spate of increasingly bold cyberattacks against U.S. institutions and said the U.S. was the biggest offender.
POTUSPosted by
WSB Radio

Biden, Putin set consultations on updating nuclear pact

GENEVA — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in a “constructive” summit Wednesday to return their nations' ambassadors to their posts and begin negotiations to replace the last remaining treaty between the two countries limiting nuclear weapons. Putin said there was “no...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.
POTUSPosted by
WGAU

US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer. The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater...