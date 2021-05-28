Cancel
Harry slept through calls telling him Prince Philip had died, claims TMZ

By Neil Shaw
kentlive.news
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke of Sussex is reported to have slept through multiple phone calls trying to tell him that the Duke of Edinburgh, his grandfather had died. According to the US news source TMZ, police had to drive to Prince Harry's house to wake him and inform him that Prince Philip was dead.

