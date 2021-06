Ford is a business. Hell, it’s in their name: Ford Motor Company. That means, come the end of the day, they have to turn a profit to keep the lights on. Well, that and to make more excellent Ford GT’s. However, business sense and morality often collide. Usually, one wins over the other. That’s why we’re here. Unfortunately, business may have beat out morality again (hi there, Tesla). Now, it’s time to examine why the American motor company’s loans may be predatory towards buyers.