By Antonino Perrotta for the LAOS project by Operazione Street Art. In Santa Maria del Cedro, Cosenza, Calabria, Italy. Antonino Perrotta (direct translation): An intervention that summarizes the artistic path made so far in the village of Santa Maria del Cedro. Man has always had the instinct to cling to, and to believe in something dreamlike, superhuman. In a difficult moment such as the contemporary one, where the Covid-19 pandemic has caused the loss of human contact, we cling to hope, the one that will lead us to the super-loss of the crisis. History teaches us that from every period of strong crisis, a new era is born, a new beginning.