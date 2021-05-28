Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

From every period of strong crisis, a new era is born, a new beginning

By Vidar Egnér
streetartutopia.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Antonino Perrotta for the LAOS project by Operazione Street Art. In Santa Maria del Cedro, Cosenza, Calabria, Italy. Antonino Perrotta (direct translation): An intervention that summarizes the artistic path made so far in the village of Santa Maria del Cedro. Man has always had the instinct to cling to, and to believe in something dreamlike, superhuman. In a difficult moment such as the contemporary one, where the Covid-19 pandemic has caused the loss of human contact, we cling to hope, the one that will lead us to the super-loss of the crisis. History teaches us that from every period of strong crisis, a new era is born, a new beginning.

streetartutopia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#A New Beginning#Laos#Santa Maria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Boats & WatercraftsSail World

New era for the X4.3

One of X-Yachts' most popular models throughout history, the X4.3, is going through a serious makeover process. This boat was the first model in the Pure X Range and was introduced to the world for the first time in 2016. Since then, more than 100 have been sold globally via...
Books & Literaturebiblicalarchaeology.org

A Moment for Reflection…And New Beginnings

Hershel Shanks’s passing and the transition to a new editor is an opportunity for BAR to honor the past while looking forward to new horizons. Like many of you, we enter this summer season both deeply aware of the incredible pain and loss our global community has suffered during the past year but also hopeful and optimistic for a return to a better and more resilient “normal” that will bring new opportunities and possibilities. This issue of BAR, in many ways, is a reflection of this unprecedented moment.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

New Life From Every Disciple

The exponential power of a decentralized church movement. Throughout the past year of pandemic, forward-thinking church leaders have speculated about a new future for the church. Now, as vaccines are distributed and we begin to see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, these conversations are intensifying. There’s widespread agreement that we should not count on in-person church attendance alone, and that the attractional model that built many American churches is not the most effective or viable way forward. So, how can the church innovate, not just to survive, but to thrive in the new normal?
Apparelnintendowire.com

New Era Ness hats on the way from Hobonichi Mother Project

It’s such a simple style – a red ball cap with a blue brim – and yet it’s taken this long for Hobonichi Mother Project to recreate their most famous lead character’s hat. Yes, an official Ness hat is on the way, created as part of a partnership between Hobonichi and the US based New Era Cap Company.
Lifestylethegirlsun.com

A guide to doing the ultimate world tour without setting foot in an airport

Jan 3, 2022 – Jan 27, 2022. 24 days, 16 of them at sea, five ports, five countries and a canal. The voyage: Sailing across the Atlantic, the first call is Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands. Next stop is Barbados followed by Curacao. Transit the Panama Canal before calling at Huatulco and Cabo San Lucas on the Pacific coast of Mexico.
Environmentspanishnewstoday.com

DANA storm and red dust hitting Spain during the same week

Several weather warnings, for rain, storms and high temperatures have been issued across the country. It's been a strange year for weather, but although temperatures are rising, the unsettled weather remains with us and on Tuesday (June 15), another DANA area of high pressure is on its way across the peninsula from the north and, on the other hand, a cloud of red dust from the Saharan desert is also advancing towards the country from the south and south west, with Spain caught between the two, leading to contrasting weather in the next few days.
EconomyTravel Weekly

Cunard unveils UK and international cruise plans

Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth will begin sailing internationally again from October 13, after its season of UK summer cruises from Southampton. The autumn itineraries will include the Iberian coast and the Canary Islands. The ship will then leave the UK in mid-February next year to resume a previously scheduled season in...
TravelTravel Weekly

Q&A: Viking Cruises’ managing director

We speak to Viking Cruises’ Wendy Atkin-Smith about restarting sailings on new ship Viking Venus. Q. How did it feel to be at the naming ceremony for your seventh ocean ship, Viking Venus, one of the first to restart sailings from the UK?. A. It was a very proud day...
Trafficnordot.app

Slow and sweet tourism: Italy unveils new Dolce Vita luxury train

Italy's railways are planning new luxury train journeys taking tourists on multi-day trips through the country in posh armchair seats. Evoking 1960 Italian cinema classic from Federico Fellini, Tourism Minister Massimo Garavaglia presented the first "Treno della Dolce Vita" (Dolce Vita Train) on Tuesday (June 15) together with the state railway company FS in Rome.
Worldorangewayfarer.com

Ultimate Travel Guide to Three Days in North Goa, the Quintessential Party Capital of India!

About the blog: A complete three to five days itinerary to spend in North Goa experiencing the hidden gems of Old Goa and best beaches around Baga. I intend to inspire you to experience Goa in a slow fashion, marveling at her decade old cultural treasures, exploring the old world offbeat wonders. In three days or a long weekend followed by a sneaky day off at work, Goa gives you a chance to relive the best beach days lived under the bright sun and salty ocean breeze!
Environmentelectroverse.net

Historic Snowfall Hits Argentina

Heavy snowfall has surprised residents of several areas of the interior of Argentina this week, including in the city of Córdoba, which was blanketed in snow for the first time in 14 years. Across social media networks, #Córdoba was the most used hashtag in Argentina on Wednesday. Stunning photos and...
Lifestylenewsfinale.com

A guide to doing the ultimate world tour without setting foot in an airport

Jan 3, 2022 – Jan 27, 2022. 24 days, 16 of them at sea, five ports, five countries and a canal. The voyage: Sailing across the Atlantic, the first call is Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands. Next stop is Barbados followed by Curacao. Transit the Panama Canal before calling at Huatulco and Cabo San Lucas on the Pacific coast of Mexico.