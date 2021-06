Planting in old tea crockery: 20 Ideas to create an amazing mini garden in cups and teapots. Do you have old, worn dishes that you want to recycle? We have many ideas on how to plant these old objects. Create a mini garden in cups, bowls, and teapots and make an imaginative decoration from old things for your home and garden. Old tableware can be quickly and easily converted into DIY pots. The process is very simple, all you need is a little care to drill small drainage holes in the porcelain, with special drills, the rest of the process is the same as planting all the flowers.