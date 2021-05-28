Hancock County Among Next To Convert To Regional Licensing
FRANKFORT (05/27/21) — Hancock County is among 10 more Kentucky Counties that are transitioning from the Circuit Court Clerk’s office to a network of KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices for issuing Driver’s Licenses. The Circuit Clerk’s offices in each of the counties will cease nearly all in-person driver licensing services on June 28th and licensing services will instead be performed at KYTC’s regional offices. Offices are currently located in Owensboro, Elizabethtown, Bowling Green, Madisonville and Louisville.www.wxbc1043.com