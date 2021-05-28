Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock County, KY

Hancock County Among Next To Convert To Regional Licensing

wxbc1043.com
 19 days ago

FRANKFORT (05/27/21) — Hancock County is among 10 more Kentucky Counties that are transitioning from the Circuit Court Clerk’s office to a network of KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices for issuing Driver’s Licenses. The Circuit Clerk’s offices in each of the counties will cease nearly all in-person driver licensing services on June 28th and licensing services will instead be performed at KYTC’s regional offices. Offices are currently located in Owensboro, Elizabethtown, Bowling Green, Madisonville and Louisville.

www.wxbc1043.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Madisonville, KY
Hancock County, KY
Government
City
Frankfort, KY
County
Hancock County, KY
City
Elizabethtown, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Driver Licensing#The Circuit Court Clerk#The Circuit Clerk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Reaction to Biden-Putin summit ranges from ‘positive’ to ‘disturbing’

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at their first summit on Wednesday to hold talks on arms control and cybersecurity. Here is some reaction to their bilateral meeting in Geneva. VLADIMIR KARA-MURZA, RUSSIAN OPPOSITION POLITICIAN AND VICE PRESIDENT, FREE RUSSIA FOUNDATION. "President...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden and Putin hold "positive" summit in Geneva despite divisions

President Biden finished the first European tour of his presidency with a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Both leaders described the talks as "positive" and "constructive" despite ongoing divisions over Russia's human rights abuses and its failure to take responsibility for cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and The Washington Post senior political reporter Arron Blake join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the summit, and Mr. Biden's approval ratings back at home.