Plague of ravenous, destructive mice tormenting Australians

By ROD McGUIRK - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 28 days ago

BOGAN GATE, Australia (AP) — At night, the floors of sheds vanish beneath carpets of scampering mice. Ceilings come alive with the sounds of scratching. One family blamed mice chewing electrical wires for their house burning down. Vast tracts of land in Australia's New South Wales state are being threatened...

www.chronicle-tribune.com
Millions of Mice Are Terrorizing Australia

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It’s literally raining mice in Australia. They’re in the cupboards, the beds, the water. They’re devouring harvests on farms across New South Wales and southern Queensland, and they’re blanketing the ground in the millions. The end of...
AustraliaPosted by
WRAL News

Australian prison to be evacuated after mice move in

CANBERRA, Australia — A plague of mice that has ravaged vast swathes of eastern Australia has forced the evacuation of a prison while authorities repair gnawed electrical wiring and clear dead and decaying mice from walls and ceilings. Around 200 staff and 420 inmates will be transferred from the Wellington...
Animalsstateofpress.com

Australia’s Plague of Mice Is Devastating and Could Get a Lot Worse

Australia’s southern and eastern agricultural regions are deep in the thick of a months-long plague of mice that has destroyed crops and overwhelmed farmers. The infestation comes after years of drought, devastating wildfires and a period of heavy rain that boosted plant growth, creating ideal conditions for the hungry rodents to reproduce exponentially. Now farms and fields are overrun with swarms of mice that have taken up residence in the walls of barns and homes.
Animalsscottishlegal.com

And finally… of mice and men

An unexpected plague of mice has forced hundreds of prisoners and prison staff to evacuate. The population of mice in New South Wales, Australia, has boomed in the last year due to an extremely good grain harvest. Mice invading the Wellington Correctional Centre have caused extensive damage to internal wiring...
Agriculturefarmweek.com

Oz farms face potential ruin with plague of mice

A plague of mice is causing havoc and potential ruin on Australian farms. The rodents, swarming in their millions, are also bringing chaos to schools, homes and hospitals in the eastern states of New South Wales and Queensland. Some farmers are so dismayed that they have refused to plant out...
Vermont StateCaledonian Record-News

Gypsy Moths Are Plaguing Vermont

Many Vermonters around the state are encountering gypsy moth (Lymantria dispar dispar) caterpillars causing defoliation of their trees, state officials are saying. This invasive insect arrived in the United States over 100 years ago and has been expanding its range ever since. The gypsy moth can be a significant defoliator (leaf eater) of trees and shrubs, and although they prefer oak trees, high populations will cause them to eat many types of leaves, including maple and pine. Gypsy moth caterpillars can create a nuisance for homeowners, from the sights of caterpillars climbing the sides of residences and falling excrement, to the sounds of chewing on leaves.
GamblingMMORPG News

Obsessive Playing Departs A Path Of Destruction

In fact the best bet for free of charge perform in casinos is those large Web web site, which offer on line casino video games for free of charge. You can have fun free online internet casino video games, like Blackjack , Roulette, Baccarat and Craps. “Casinos are usually really effective at obtaining individuals to bet their cash for a new variety of reasons-it simply happens to end up being the situation that close to misses might not end up being 1 of them for most individuals,” said Pisklak. As mentioned earlier, the best part about this game is that it is played by you for free or for money as well! In the full case of the UK, this included the 800,000 English-speaking white South Africans, whose peoples lives the English administration required to find free of cost from serious trouble right after the noticeable adjust of politics technique.
Animalsmumsnet.com

Need to disclose mice?

I can see it's something I would want to know, although hopefully they'll be all gone in 2 weeks. But do I legally have to disclose it via the solicitors prior to exchange? Because both our solicitors are pretty impossible to get hold of at the moment and I don't know how that's going to work.
Worldmutualart.com

The Amazon Rainforest: Beauty • Destruction • Hope

In The Amazon Rainforest: Beauty • Destruction • Hope, the interplay between live animals, scientific specimens, and the work of renowned photographers tells the story of a sprawling ecosystem on the verge of collapse, and the efforts being made to save it. In the first stage of this journey, viewers...
Militarywarontherocks.com

The Cold Comfort of Mutually Assured Destruction

Editor’s Note: This is an excerpt from “Book Review Roundtable: The Revolution that Failed” from our sister publication, the Texas National Security Review. Be sure to check out the full roundtable. Brendan Rittenhouse Green, The Revolution that Failed: Nuclear Competition, Arms Control, and the Cold War (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press,...
EnvironmentUnion Leader

Charlotte Pogue: Plastics plague

THE BASEL CONVENTION is an international agreement barring countries from shipping various hazardous materials to another country without government permission. In 2019, plastic was added to the list. Of the 187 countries participating, only two have yet to ratify — Haiti and the world’s biggest plastics polluter, the United States.
Scienceleader-call.com

Of mice, microbes and men

Are you feeling down, anxious with “butterflies in your stomach” or have “brain fog”? Or are your intestines in a constant uproar due to acid reflux, bloating, constipation or diarrhea? Do you scout the supermarket aisles for gluten-free items or for almond, soy or oat milk to replace regular milk? Have you been prescribed Nexium or Prilosec by your doctor? Are you taking a laxative or have you tried every probiotic available on the drug store shelf?
ScienceScience Now

Echolocation in soft-furred tree mice

You are currently viewing the abstract. Echolocation is a form of orientation behavior in which some animals can assess environments in which vision is ineffective. Echolocating mammals have been recognized for decades, including microbats and toothed whales. Recently, the Chapa soft-furred tree mouse (Typhlomys chapensis) of the rodent family Platacanthomyidae was suggested to echolocate but this was not practically evidenced. There are three other recognized species in the soft-furred tree mice genus (Typhlomys) that share similar ecological and morphological traits, suggesting that echolocation may be a general trait within this genus. In this study, we performed behavioral, morphological, genomic, and functional analyses to test whether echolocation is present across the four species of soft-furred tree mice.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Jumping Worms are Invading Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help with stopping the invasive Jumping Worm. The Jumping Worm, also known as Asian jumping worms, crazy worms, Alabama jumpers and snake worms, were first discovered in Wisconsin in 2013 and in Minnesota in 2006 and are quickly spreading across both states.
Alabama Stateswiowanewssource.com

Claudette causes destruction across Alabama

Claudette has returned to tropical storm strength and headed out to sea from the North Carolina coast. The storm left a trail of devastation across Alabama. (June 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5b5b522eff794eb9b0a029805beb5f8e.