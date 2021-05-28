IDLES cover of Gang of Four’s post-punk classic ‘Damaged Goods’
The change will do you good, and we always knew it would, except when it comes to a post-punk classic. IDLES have taken Gang of Four’s iconic dance floor crusher “Damaged Goods” out for a spin this week, and it’s a faithful and satisfying reboot of the 1979 original that has just enough IDLES’ exotic flair glossed across its surface. The cover is part of the exciting new tribute compilation, The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four, set for June 4 release.vanyaland.com