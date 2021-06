We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Beach days are one of my favorite ways to reach the pinnacle of relaxation, but the experience is so much more than just lying in the sun. It’s important to have the right beach equipment to make your setup as comfortable as possible. Blankets, towels, coolers full of refreshing drinks, and good company always make beach days a blast. And an umbrella and beach chairs come into play for maximum R&R, of course — but a supportive beach pillow is the true icing on the cake. When picking a pillow for the beach, compact is key. The Ballast Inflatable Beach Pillow, a favorite among Amazon shoppers, packs it all into one transportable pouch.