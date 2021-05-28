Leitchfield Man Killed In Thursday Wreck On WK Parkway In Hardin County
WHITE MILLS (05/27/21) — Kentucky State Police say a Leitchfield man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on the Western Kentucky Parkway near White Mills in Hardin County Thursday morning. The E’town Post said in a statement a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Jacob Wisdom went into the median for unknown reasons and overturned several times, ejecting the driver from the vehicle. Wisdom was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s office.www.wxbc1043.com