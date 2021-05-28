Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Leitchfield Man Killed In Thursday Wreck On WK Parkway In Hardin County

wxbc1043.com
 19 days ago

WHITE MILLS (05/27/21) — Kentucky State Police say a Leitchfield man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on the Western Kentucky Parkway near White Mills in Hardin County Thursday morning. The E’town Post said in a statement a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Jacob Wisdom went into the median for unknown reasons and overturned several times, ejecting the driver from the vehicle. Wisdom was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s office.

www.wxbc1043.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Leitchfield, KY
County
Hardin County, KY
City
White Mills, KY
Hardin County, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Hardin County, KY
Accidents
Leitchfield, KY
Accidents
City
Mills, KY
Leitchfield, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky Parkway#Accident#Kentucky State Police#The E Town Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
Related
POTUSPosted by
The New York Times

Russian and U.S. Leaders Meet in High-Stakes Summit

President Joe Biden addresses a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) After spending much of his first trip abroad working to rebuild and strengthen America’s alliances in Europe, President Joe Biden is meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Wednesday in a summit freighted with history and fraught with new challenges.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The New York Times

Biden and Putin Say Talks Went Well, but Divisions Remain

President Joe Biden addresses a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) President Vladimir Putin of Russia, speaking to reporters after meeting privately with President Joe Biden on Wednesday, denied that Russia has played a role in a spate of increasingly bold cyberattacks against U.S. institutions and said the U.S. was the biggest offender.
POTUSPosted by
WSB Radio

Biden, Putin set consultations on updating nuclear pact

GENEVA — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in a “constructive” summit Wednesday to return their nations' ambassadors to their posts and begin negotiations to replace the last remaining treaty between the two countries limiting nuclear weapons. Putin said there was “no...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.
POTUSPosted by
WGAU

US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer. The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater...