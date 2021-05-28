Cancel
Sanford Stadium Lowering Concession Prices?

By Kyle Funderburk
Posted by 
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 19 days ago

Do you often find yourself hungry or thirsty during a Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium, but are also offended by concession-stand prices? Well, UGA athletics director Josh Brooks has apparently taken your concerns to heart.

During the UGA athletic board meeting, Brooks revealed that prices for several concession-stand items will drop next season. Specifically, hot dogs, popcorn, candy and bottled drinks such as Coca-Cola and Dasani water.

How much prices will drop was not revealed, but The Athletic's Seth Emmerson said he had heard a 50-percent drop in prices. Along with the announcement, Brooks stated, "We can't look for profits at every turn and every corner."

Concession prices were only a small piece of the changes coming to Sanford Stadium in the coming years. Other changes include moving the press box to the southwest corner, converting the current press box into premium seating and adding new restrooms, and adjusting concession stands on the south side of the stadium. The updates are part of Brooks's "strategic vision" for Georgia's athletic facility.

Cheaper concession prices will be a welcome change for Georgia football fans, especially since Sanford Stadium isn't the most friendly stadium for eating and drinking. Most of the stadium features standard bleacher seating, and there are no amenities like cupholders at most seats around the stadium. High prices were an added deterrent for fans.

COVID-19 likely played a huge role in this decision. You can count on Sanford Stadium being open to full capacity this fall, but whether or not 93,000 fans actually arrive to each home game is another story. Making the overall experience a little more affordable may be the nudge some fans need to purchase tickets to Georgia football games this year.

Athens, GA
