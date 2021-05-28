Lion Links: 5/28/21

7 p.m. vs. Austin FC at Allianz Field • BSN, 1500-AM Preview: Play in the European Championship is over for Loons midfielder Robin Lod and defender Jukka Raitala, whose Finland national team was eliminated Tuesday after group play. Loons coach Adrian Heath crossed his fingers after Tuesday's training, hopeful both would be ready in time for a July 3 home game against San Jose. … The Loons are 2-4-2 overall but undefeated in their past four games (2-0-2) after starting the season 0-4. … Expansion Austin FC is making its second visit to Allianz Field, with a 1-0 victory on May 1. … The Loons' 1-1 draw at FC Dallas on Saturday was their first game played in three weeks. Newcomer Franco Fragapane scored in his MLS debut. … Wednesday is the Loons' annual Pride game that begins with a free vaccination clinic on Allianz Field's Great Lawn starting at 4 p.m. Loons players will wear Pride numbers on their jerseys and the game's captain will wear a rainbow armband.