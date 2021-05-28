Cancel
MLS

Lion Links: 5/28/21

By Marcus_Mitchell
The Mane Land
 28 days ago

How's it going, Mane Landers? We're headed into a Memorial Day weekend filled with plenty of soccer to look forward to. Orlando City's match tomorrow night against the New York Red Bulls will be the club's 200th MLS regular season game, which is pretty crazy to think about. It feels like it was only yesterday when Kaká scored from a free kick to equalize against New York City FC in Orlando's first MLS match. So much has changed since then, both on and off the field. But that's enough reminiscing, let's jump into today's links from around the soccer world!

Related
Rugbyleighjournal.co.uk

Josh Adams eager to link up with Lions team-mate Stuart Hogg

Josh Adams is eager to develop his relationship with Stuart Hogg from Six Nations rival to British and Irish Lions team-mate knowing his artistry could enhance his own strike rate. Of the 37 players selected for the tour to South Africa, it is the prospect of playing with Hogg that...
MLSYES Network

NYCFC set to take on Atlanta FC

New York City FC continue their 2021 MLS campaign with a meeting against Atlanta United. Here’s the Keys to the Match, presented by Tri-State Ford…. When Gabriel Heinze was appointed head coach of Atlanta United in December a lot was said about his desire to press the opposition and transition quickly.
MLSMinneapolis Star Tribune

Gameday preview: Minnesota United vs. Austin FC

7 p.m. vs. Austin FC at Allianz Field • BSN, 1500-AM Preview: Play in the European Championship is over for Loons midfielder Robin Lod and defender Jukka Raitala, whose Finland national team was eliminated Tuesday after group play. Loons coach Adrian Heath crossed his fingers after Tuesday's training, hopeful both would be ready in time for a July 3 home game against San Jose. … The Loons are 2-4-2 overall but undefeated in their past four games (2-0-2) after starting the season 0-4. … Expansion Austin FC is making its second visit to Allianz Field, with a 1-0 victory on May 1. … The Loons' 1-1 draw at FC Dallas on Saturday was their first game played in three weeks. Newcomer Franco Fragapane scored in his MLS debut. … Wednesday is the Loons' annual Pride game that begins with a free vaccination clinic on Allianz Field's Great Lawn starting at 4 p.m. Loons players will wear Pride numbers on their jerseys and the game's captain will wear a rainbow armband.
Premier Leaguelivesoccertv.com

Premier Player HD Soccer Schedule

Jun 26 10:38pm Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Major League Soccer. Jun 27 5:30am Kashima Antlers vs Consadole Sapporo J1 League. Jun 27 6:00am Urawa Reds vs Avispa Fukuoka J1 League. Jun 27 9:08pm Dallas vs New England Major League Soccer. Jul 2 7:00pm Bermuda vs Barbados CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Premier Leaguebrightonandhovealbion.com

Propper re-joins PSV

Midfielder Davy Propper has re-joined Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee. The 29-year-old brings an end to a four-year spell at the Amex, having joined in 2017 for a then club record fee ahead of Albion’s debut Premier League season. Propper was a regular...
MLSwsn.com

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Prediction, Picks & Odds

A couple of key absences will hurt Miami’s chances of success this week. Miami manager Phil Neville must continue to improve on his gameplan. Orlando have looked like an elite MLS team in the past few months. Play Fantasy Soccer Here!. Inter Miami vs Orlando City Odds. The odds for...
Orlando, FLorlandocitysc.com

Know Your Opponent | Inter Miami CF

Fresh off a 5-0 beatdown of San Jose, Orlando City (5-1-3, 18 pts) head down to Fort Lauderdale to take on rivals Inter Miami (2-5-2, 8 pts) in the first Florida Derby of 2021. The game is set to kick off at 8:25 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on FS1. Local radio coverage will be available from 7:30 p.m. on FM 96.9 the Game in English and Acción 97.9 FM and 810 AM in Spanish.
MLSESPN

FC Cincinnati escapes last place by beating Chicago Fire

Alvaro Barreal scored on a free kick early in the second half as FC Cincinnati defeated the host Chicago Fire FC 1-0 Wednesday night at Soldier Field to move out of the cellar in the MLS' Eastern Conference. Cincinnati (2-5-1, seven points) and Chicago (1-7-1, four points) entered the match...
MLSdynamotheory.com

Late goal leads to Houston Dynamo draw with the visiting Portland Timbers

Houston Dynamo FC dropped points to the visiting Portland Timbers in a 2-2 draw. Despite coming out and playing one of the best first halves in a long time, Portland adjusted and made it tough for the Dynamo to get the ball higher up the field. Jeremy Ebobisse’s stoppage time equalizer took the energy out of BBVA Stadium, but was coming.
Soccerchatsports.com

Manchester United confirm departure of USWNT stars Press and Heath

Manchester United F.C., Christen Press, United States women's national soccer team, Tobin Heath, United States of America, FIFA World Cup, FA WSL, Liverpool. The World Cup-winning duo scored four goals apiece during their time with the Women's Super League club. Manchester United have confirmed that U.S. women's national team stars...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Source: Aberdeen, Houston Dynamo complete $250,000 deal for Christian Ramirez

Houston Dynamo forward Christian Ramirez is poised to be the next ‘Yank Abroad.’. Following on reporting done by ‘MLS Transfers’ and Will Forbes in recent weeks, ‘MLS Multiplex’ can confirm that Christian Ramirez is heading to Scotland’s Aberdeen. The source confirmed that Ramirez, currently under contract with the Houston Dynamo, is set to sign with the Scottish Premier League side and that the deal is completed.
MLSnycfc.com

Five Points | Midweek Success

New York City FC enjoyed a midweek victory against Atlanta United thanks to a strike from Ismael Tajouri-Shradi. Here are Five Points from a big win on Wednesday... Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi has made no secret of his desire to start more games, and the Libyan...
MLS67hailhail.com

Report: Celtic-linked Ryan Gauld offered £41k-a-week from MLS; decision soon

Celtic-linked talent Ryan Gauld is weighing up a £41k-a-week offer from Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps, the Dundee Courier reports today. The former Dundee United prospect, who impressed in Portugal last season, is a free agent this summer and is being tracked by a number of teams. As we...
FIFAdotesports.com

How to complete Flashback Rakitic SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 93-rated Flashback version of Ivan Rakitic from Sevilla to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. This is Rakitic’s first special card during the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. He gained this Flashback...
Soccerchapelboro.com

Former UNC Star Tobin Heath Leaving Manchester United, Returning to NWSL

Following the completion of her one-year contract with Manchester United in England, former UNC star Tobin Heath is returning to the United States to play in the NWSL. Heath made 11 appearances and scored four goals for Manchester United before suffering an ankle injury in training back in mid-January. She injured her knee during her recovery process and never saw the field again, instead opting to continue recovering in the United States.