Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

99 Days Until Hawkeye Football: Noah Shannon

By BoilerHawk
blackheartgoldpants.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the beginning our preview of the 2021 Iowa Hawkeyes football season. First up is:. Shannon came to Iowa as a 3-star defensive tackle and the 11th best 2018 recruit in the state of Illinois, according to 247sports. The Hawkeyes were the first to offer him in 2016 and later received the types of offers you’d figure to see for a player Iowa is interested in – Iowa State, midmajors, and other regional players – as well as Virginia and Duke.

www.blackheartgoldpants.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#American Football#Rotational#Rutgers#Heflin Daviyon Nixon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Rutgers University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Wisconsin Statenonpareilonline.com

Hawkeyes land Wisconsin lineman

One day after the NCAA ended its 15-month recruiting dead period, the University of Iowa football program added an all-state lineman from Wisconsin to its 2022 recruiting class. Jack Dotzler, a 6-foot-7, 265-pound offensive lineman from Waunakee, Wis., announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he has committed to sign with...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 93 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.
Nebraska StatePosted by
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Former QB Luke McCaffrey should thrive at Rice

Former Nebraska football quarterback Luke McCaffrey has found his next home — Rice. McCaffrey entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason due to never sticking as the Huskers’ quarterback and originally landed with Louisville. After some issues, however, McCaffrey transferred once again and now has a good shot to be...
NFLGainesville.com

'I want to play until I'm 40': Chris Rainey the last Gatornaught still playing football

Change the cycle, Chris Rainey told the youths at the Victory Christian Football Camp on Saturday. If there is something negative, change it. Rainey changed the cycle. Growing up with a father who was in prison and a mother who was in and out of prison, Rainey was raised by his grandmother. Today, Rainey is the proud father of four children and has plans to get married.
College Sportsblackheartgoldpants.com

86 Days Until Iowa Football: Tommy Kujawa & Jameson Witte

Today is an ode to the walk-ons of the Iowa football program, the guys who often sparingly or never see the field at all, but are nevertheless important cogs in this Hawkeye machine. Tommy Kujawa - Senior. Greendale, WI (Greendale) 6’3”, 237 lbs. 2021 Projection: Reserve tight end. Kujawa joined...
Iowa City, IAhawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Set for Summer Ball

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Twenty-one University of Iowa baseball players will compete in eight baseball leagues across the country during the summer of 2021. Four Hawkeyes – Ben Norman, Trenton Wallace, Ben Probst and Cam Baumann – will play in the MLB Draft League, while rising sophomore Peyton Williams will compete in the prestigious Cape Cod League.
Eugene, ORhawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Are Moving on to NCAA Finals

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Iowa track and field team is sending Jaylan McConico, Jamal Britt and the 1,600-meter relay to the finals of the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships following semifinal action Wednesday at Hayward Field. McConico and Britt finished third and eighth, respectively, in the 110-meter...
College Sportschatsports.com

85 Days Until Iowa Football: Logan Lee and Luke Lachey

Iowa Hawkeyes football, Iowa, Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball, Phil Parker, Grandview. It will probably take another year before we’re seeing our two Hawkeyes sporting No. 85 seeing consistent action on the field. Until then, we’re looking at two guys who might sneak on the field, but will still be mostly spending time on the sideline come fall.
College Sportshammerandrails.com

84 Days Until Purdue Football: Edward Dellinger and Preston Terrell

Thoughts: The last name should sound familiar, Edward is the younger brother to former Purdue Kicker, J.D., who could have come back this season. Edward will be in the middle of a kicking battle, which is seemingly up for grabs after his brother chose to not use a free year, mostly due to an injury.
Kentucky StateJanesville Gazette

John Clay: Addition of Ole Miss linebacker just what Kentucky football needed for 2021

If the best approach to recruiting athletes from the transfer portal is the targeted approach, then Kentucky football hit the bullseye with Jacquez Jones. When all is said and done, the former Ole Miss linebacker, who officially committed to the Cats on Thursday via Instagram, might be UK Coach Mark Stoops’ second-most important addition for the 2021 campaign, behind only Wan’Dale Robinson.
College Sportsuhnd.com

Alabama Offers Notre Dame WR Commit Amorion Walker

Notre Dame’s lone wide receiver commitment, Amorion Walker, camped at Alabama this weekend with several teammates and while he was there, the Crimson Tide offered the Irish pledge. While an Alabama offer is indeed worrisome, right now it appears that Walker’s commitment to Notre Dame is still strong. Alabama’s offer...
NFLQuad Cities Onlines

Football is a family game for Hawkeyes' Plumb

Football is the family business for an Iowa junior positioned to move into the Hawkeye starting lineup this fall. Jack Plumb opened spring practices listed at the top of the depth chart at left tackle, a position Alaric Jackson has anchored for the past four seasons. As he returns to...
Michigan StateScarlet Nation

Jackson State Transfer WR Daylen Baldwin Commits To Michigan Football

Michigan Wolverines football has a new wide receiver. Jackson State transfer wide receiver Daylen Baldwin pledged to the Maize and Blue Monday afternoon. Baldwin, the SWAC's Newcomer of the Year this spring, took a visit to Michigan and worked out in front of the coaching staff last Friday, the day the Wolverines offered him a scholarship.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Clay Helton compares WR Drake London to Mike Evans

USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London could be the next big thing in college football and the NFL. Head coach Clay Helton is a big fan of his top receiver and expects big things from him in 2021. In fact, the way London developed over time and the way he...
FootballPosted by
247Sports

WATCH: Emery Jones shines at LSU's OL/DL Camp

On Saturday, the LSU football program put on a second OL/DL Camp of the month of June, and the state's top-ranked interior offensive lineman was on hand in Catholic High rising senior Emery Jones. With the rankings team set to reveal a new-look Top247 in July, Jones enters the summer...