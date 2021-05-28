99 Days Until Hawkeye Football: Noah Shannon

Welcome to the beginning our preview of the 2021 Iowa Hawkeyes football season. First up is:. Shannon came to Iowa as a 3-star defensive tackle and the 11th best 2018 recruit in the state of Illinois, according to 247sports. The Hawkeyes were the first to offer him in 2016 and later received the types of offers you’d figure to see for a player Iowa is interested in – Iowa State, midmajors, and other regional players – as well as Virginia and Duke.