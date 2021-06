Lazio have been credited with interest in Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who has also reportedly garnered attention from Roma and La Liga side Sevilla. According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, as cited by our friends over at The Laziali, the Biancocelesti will switch up their system to 4-3-3 next season and need to look at wingers this summer, with the Swiss flyer named as a target.