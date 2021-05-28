Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dow Futures Up 180 Pts; Biden to Unveil Budget

investing.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Friday, amid growing optimism over the economic recovery with President Biden set to unveil a fiscally-expansive budget. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 180 points, or 0.5%, S&P 500 Futures traded 17 points, or 0.4%, higher, and Nasdaq 100 Futures climbed 60 points, or 0.4%.

www.investing.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Futures Contracts#Oil Futures#Price Of Oil#Investing Com#Dow Futures#Nasdaq 100 Futures#Nasdaq Composite#Fed#Pce#Crm#Hpq#Iranian#Cftc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksUSA Today

Stock close higher, S&P 500 has best week since February

Stocks ended mostly higher Friday, helping the S&P 500 index close out its best week since February. It’s a notable turnaround for the market, which only the previous week had its worst week since February on concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 index closed up 14.21 points, or 0.3%, to...
StocksUS News and World Report

Stocks Add to Weekly Gains, Helped by Infrastructure Deal

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday as traders were encouraged to see a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending as well as some positive reports on the economy. The S&P 500 marked another record high, beating the peak it set early last week. Stocks added to their gains in the afternoon after President Joe Biden announced the infrastructure deal, which is sure to benefit companies in the construction industry.
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 175 Pts Higher; Initial Claims Data Due

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Thursday, rebounding from Wednesday’s dip as investors digest comments from Federal Reserve officials ahead of a number of economic data releases. At 7:05 AM ET (1205 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 175 points, or 0.5%, S&P 500 Futures traded 20...
StocksBusiness Insider

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Wall Street closed mostly lower in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Data on durable goods orders, Gross Domestic Product, international trade...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks May Resume Advance Seen Early In The Week

(RTTNews) - Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 166 points. Traders may look to get back...
StocksBusiness Insider

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Reach New Record Intraday Highs In Morning Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Thursday following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session. With the upward move, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have reached new record intraday highs. Currently, the major averages are all firmly in positive territory. The Dow is...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Nasdaq, S&P 500 scale new peak as jobs recovery gains traction

June 24 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes hit all-time highs on Thursday, boosted by shares of Tesla and other top-shelf technology firmsas data showing fewer weekly jobless claims bolstered views of a steady recovery in the labor market. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 7,000...
StocksLife Style Extra

US close: Dow Jones and S&P 500 close at fresh record highs

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both finishing up the session at fresh record highs. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.95% at 34,196.82, while the S&P 500 was 0.58% firmer at 4,266.49 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 0.69% stronger at 14,369.71.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

The Biden Budget Speaks Volumes

To be sure, the Biden budget for fiscal 2022 and the ten years thereafter has much in common with other such presidential efforts. It rests on a lot of optimistic assumptions about economic directions and how White House policies will work out. But there are interesting differences. Unlike past presidents – both Democrat and Republican – this budget makes plain that the Biden White House aims to enlarge the economic role of the federal government in a fundamental way. Most interesting is the revelation in these figures that the Biden administration, despite all its aggressive policy proposals and plans to increase Washington’s role in the economy, has no expectation that these actions will enhance the overall pace of economic growth. Every other president has claimed growth promotion as a justification for his policy proposals. If Biden’s aim, then, is not American prosperity, it is fair to ask what sort of agenda his actions serve – perhaps enlarging government for its own sake.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-10-year Treasury yield stalls below 1.5% after Biden infrastructure deal

(Updates prices and commentary after developments on legislation) By David Randall NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Weaker than anticipated readings on jobless claims and durable good orders kept Treasury yields in a tight range Thursday as investors saw little reason for the Federal Reserve to deviate from its plans to raise interest rates in 2023. President Joe Biden's midday announcement that a bipartisan group of Senators had reached a deal to pass an infrastructure bill had little effect on the bond market. The bill will likely be neutral for interest rates, but could lead to a push for a broader bill later this year that could push rates higher, said Jim Vogel, fixed income strategist at FHN Financial Capital Markets. "Does a bipartisan agreement on this issue spur a partisan push for a second, larger bill focused on social infrastructure? Then, it could push rates higher for fear it will be debt financed to make up in the shortfall in collecting revenues that are estimated to cover the cost of trillions in additional spending in the next decade," he noted. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 411,000 for the week ended June 19, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 380,000 applications for the latest week. The preliminary May reading of Durable Goods Orders rose 2.3%, below Wall Street expectations of 2.8%. The weaker than expected data gives the Federal Reserve little reason to move faster than anticipated in order to combat high inflation, analysts said. "The labor market remains lumpy and uneven, so the only real takeaway is that removing fiscal and monetary support too early is the biggest risk to the recovery," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. "Although this doesn't solidify any transitory argument, it does anchor markets to pay more attention to the labor market for cues on the future path of rates." The Fed's more hawkish stance at last week's meeting surprised some market participants, leaving investors struggling to interpret signals from the central bank about how hot it is willing to let inflation run before it begins unwinding pandemic-era monetary stimulus. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched 1.504% overnight but hovered around 1.4919% after Biden's announcement. Yields of short term 2-year Treasuries edged higher at 0.2661, while long duration 30-year Treasury yields dipped to 2.1008%. The yield curve - a measure of future economic expectations - was largely unchanged. The spread between 2-year and 10-year yields rose to 122.60 basis points from 122.30 from the day before. Investors are looking ahead to the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in August. Until then, benchmark 10-year Treasuries will likely stay in a range between 1.40% to 1.60%, said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global. The Treasury auctioned $62 billion in 7-year notes at 1.264%, higher than the six auction average of 1.084%. The Fed's reverse repurchase window took in $813 billion in cash from 75 counterparties, just below Wednesday's record $813.6 billion, in a sign that investors see few attractive options available in a low-yield environment. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.007 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.005 Two-year note 99-184/256 0.2661 0.004 Three-year note 99-88/256 0.4726 0.011 Five-year note 99-212/256 0.9102 0.008 Seven-year note 100-4/256 1.2476 0.007 10-year note 101-56/256 1.4919 0.005 20-year bond 103-132/256 2.0341 -0.007 30-year bond 106-16/256 2.1008 -0.011 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.50 -1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 1.00 spread (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Nick Zieminski)
StocksPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Stocks open slightly higher, keeping S&P 500 near record

Stocks are edging mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the S&P 500 hovering just below the record high it set just over a week ago. The benchmark index was up 0.1% in the early going. The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%. The modest gains came a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank still believes the current increases in inflation will prove to be temporary. The latest reading of the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation comes out Friday. Bond prices fell slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49%.
Stockskitco.com

U.S. stocks mixed as Nasdaq hovers near record, dollar turns higher

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mixed on Wednesday after reassurances from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the Fed is not rushing to raise interest rates, while European stocks remained under pressure. Strong manufacturing data lifted the Nasdaq to a record. The market has whipsawed over...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Wall Street Rises as Fed and PMI Boost; global stock markets have also risen

WASHINGTON / LONDON: Wall Street and global stock markets were largely up on Wednesday after assurances from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed is not rushing to raise interest rates, while stocks European countries remained under pressure. The market is still feeling the aftermath of the Fed’s...
StocksBusiness Insider

Rally May Stall For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 270 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,335-point plateau although it's expected to run out of steam on Thursday. The global forecast for the...