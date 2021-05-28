Yankees: Good news and bad news in Gary Sanchez inspired victory over Toronto

MINNEAPOLIS — Here are the lineups for the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Wednesday. RHP Gerrit Cole will make his 13th start of the season on Wednesday at Minnesota ... the 30-year-old will pitch on extended five days’ rest due to Monday’s team off day … last pitched on Thursday vs. Tampa Bay and took the loss in the Yankees’ 9-2 loss (5.0IP, 5H, 5ER, 2BB, 7K, 1HR) … according to Elias, his 104K through his first 12 starts are the most by any Yankees pitcher in his first 12 starts of a season, surpassing Al Downing’s 101K in 1963 … collected his 1,500th career strikeout (Brett Phillips swinging in the third) on 5/12 at Tampa Bay (in his 212th career game), becoming the second-fastest player (in terms of games) to reach the milestone (Randy Johnson - 206th career game) … was named the AL “Pitcher of the Month” for April after going 4-1 with a 1.43 ERA (37.2IP, 6ER) and 62K in six starts … in his first year with the Yankees in 2020, went 7-3 with two complete games and a 2.84 ERA (73.0IP, 53H, 27R/23ER, 17BB, 94K, 14HR) in 12 starts …the three-time All-Star (2018-19 with Houston, 2015 with Pittsburgh) has finished in the top-five of Cy Young Award voting four times (fourth in 2020, second in 2019, fifth in 2018, fourth in 2015) … his .194 opponents’ BA since joining the American League in 2018 is the second-lowest in AL history (min. 500.0IP) … his career 10.27 K/9.0IP ratio (1,534K/1,343.2IP) is the eighth-highest in Major League history (min. 1,000.0IP) … was originally selected by the Yankees in the first round (28th overall) of the 2008 MLB First-Year Player Draft but did not sign and went on to play at UCLA for three seasons (2009-11) … was the first overall pick of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft, the 15th pitcher (and 11th right-hander) to be chosen first … is the fifth player selected first overall to play for the Yankees, joining Alex Rodriguez, Darryl Strawberry, Tim Foli and Ron Blomberg.