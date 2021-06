The NBA is handing out its yearly awards. With things like Sixth Man of the Year and MVP taken care of, the NBA announced the All-NBA teams first through third. There is plenty of controversy with the picks, and honestly, there is some real conversation to be had over the decisions. There were some All-NBA snubs for sure. While it is hard to pick any of the 15 players selected and kick them off for someone else, it feels there were a couple of missed opportunities. Let’s get into each team.